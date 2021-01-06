mintCast 351.5 – Batting a Thousand (mp3)
In our Innards section, we look back on last year’s predictions, and make new ones.
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions
LINUX INNARDS:
What Did We Get Wrong?
- Joe
- We will see many more operating systems that are optimized and working for the Raspberry Pi 4.
- Probably also see a new slim version sometime this year
- Microsoft will push more towards applications that can run on either operating system. We will still be blind to their evil plans.
- Edge, Teams, no Office yet
- The announcement for Edge OS will be towards the end of the year
- Nope
- 3 or 2.5
- Leo
- Microsoft Office will have a native Linux version released
- Adobe Photoshop will have a native Linux version released
- AutoCAD will have a native Linux version released
- Nope, Nope, and Nope
- Moss will record a Gentoo show
- Moss has moved away from Gentoo but is getting closer to Bodhi, and even started a Bodhi Telegram group which is semi-official
- Firefox vs. The World. Firefox will be the last popular non-Chromium holdout.
- The key word is “popular”. At the current rate, that soon won’t include Firefox. Gnome Web and Safari (Mac only) are also still blink-free.
- 1
- Tony H
- Linux Driver support will continue to improve and more hardware manufacturers (Nvidia I’m looking at you) will develop open source Linux Drivers.
- Nope
- I was banking on a New R.Pi revision if not a totally new model, I still think that adding M.2 support, as other SBC manufacturers have, is the way to go in the long term. But this will probably require a totally new board design and may still be a year or 2 away. It may be that someone designs an add on board that will provide this function, but if they do it needs to be a device that allows the drive to be the boot drive.
- As for Driver support not much has changed with this so that is probably a Zero
- But I nailed it in respect of the Pi, a new compute module 4 was released which if you get a board to plug it that has a PCIe slot you can add a M.2 SATA board and use this for the drive storage. Also the Pi 400 was also released which is a totally new model based on the Pi 4 chipset but clocked at 1800MHz and with a totally new layout that allows for a good passive heat sink across the whole of the board that sits in the Keyboard.
- 2 100 percent
- Linux Driver support will continue to improve and more hardware manufacturers (Nvidia I’m looking at you) will develop open source Linux Drivers.
- Moss
- Now that Canonical has agreements with Microsoft for WSL and Amazon for Ubuntu Pro and AWS, I predict they will begin (or continue, if they have already begun in secret) working on agreements with other megacorps such as Alphabet, Oracle, SAP, and Apache.
- Nope. All wrong. Or they kept it quite well-hidden.
- If they succeed with any one of these new alliances, they will be insulated from potential buyouts and takeovers. I therefore predict this is the year they go IPO.
- If not-A then not-B. But SUSE is rumored to be heading for an IPO in 2021.
- Now that Canonical has agreements with Microsoft for WSL and Amazon for Ubuntu Pro and AWS, I predict they will begin (or continue, if they have already begun in secret) working on agreements with other megacorps such as Alphabet, Oracle, SAP, and Apache.
- Tony W
- Maru OS will significantly expand supported devices
- Will add support for a Oneplus device, very likely 3/3T
- Will also add support for Galaxy Note devices, Note 9 and/or Note 10
- Nope
- We will see convergence on Pine64 devices, with Pinephone able to dock to peripherals and run full desktop applications
- Oh, Yeah
- A big box store will sell a PC preconfigured with Linux in 2020
- Nope
- Maru OS will significantly expand supported devices
- Oliver Kelly
- End of Windows 7 support won’t increase the Linux desktop uptake
- Point
- Intel’s new Graphics card wont suck on Linux
- Not released yet.
- End of Windows 7 support won’t increase the Linux desktop uptake
- Erik Lietz
- Purism will go out of business – the Librem 5 phone endeavor will put it under
(Purism’s reach into so many products will be their undoing and even with some products doing well, this will be too much for their business to sustain)
- Although not out of business but Purism has been much much quieter in 2020 than they were in 2019.
- The PinePhone will be an amazing product and success story for Pine64
(I am waiting for the second offering after the Brave Heart edition. The PinePhone product development will set a ‘gold’ standard how to correctly launch new product)
- Pine64 has been a joy to watch their activity in 2020. So much I have just received my Manjaro edition PinePhone. What a great product for $200.
- An major industry specific software company (Adobe, Autodesk (for AutoCAD), or similar) will offer a Linux version for a flagship software product
(Adobe, Autodesk, or another specific flagship program dedicated for a very specific task. Running natively, no Wine, no web apps – AutoCAD can already run as a web app)
- Dud on this one… As a side note for our business we are looking to migrate away from AutoCAD.
- Microsoft will offer Office 365 on Linux
(MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint at a minimum will be running natively on Linux, no Wine, no web apps)
- Again a zero – although we are using Edge on Linux in the office for our web accounting systeming.
- Linux preinstalled from a major hardware supplier will be available in big box stores available off of the shelf (a large hardware vendor (Dell, HP, Lenovo, etc)
- I claim a handicap on this one as with all the goings on people weren’t allowed in stores most of the year. Although, both HP and Lenovo in particular have made major releases with Linux including both Fedora and Ubuntu on a whole bunch of Lenovo products. [Moss: Don’t forget that Dell increased their offerings of Linux machines.]
- Purism will go out of business – the Librem 5 phone endeavor will put it under
What About Next Year?
- Leo
- Apple’s M1 Air and Pro will work moderately well on Linux.
- Microsoft Office will have a native Linux version released.
- Everybody focuses on the browser and not the CEO. Firefox sees an upswing in users. 5% and going up.
- Joe
- Red Hat will somehow disappoint us more over the next year and become even more corporate.
- Game streaming services will have a very good year and become much more common. Steam will release a Stadia competitor, with no local install.
- It will be both a good year and a bad year for linux because of online services. There will be many more ‘computers’ using the linux kernel but not actually linux. Similar to the chromebook.
- Tony H
- Well as I have been successful with my Pi predictions I’m going to do another one and go way out on a limb and suggest we may be heading for a Pi 5 or at least a Pi 4+. I will also predict that the Pi 400 will get a revision with 8Gb of RAM and possibly a further overclock of the CPU so those not comfortable doing things like that will have a 2.1Ghz CPU out of the box, as with the very good passive cooling it has been shown to be very stable at this clock speed.
- Moss
- Distrohoppers’ Digest will exceed 18,000 total downloads. (this would require our average downloads per episode to exceed 600, and at least 10 episodes)
- At least 6 long-standing distros (3 years or longer) will close or merge, and be replaced by at least 8 new distros – at least 4 of them forks of what just closed shop.
- I and/or my wife will have a job which pays enough for our needs and will survive 2021 much better than we did 2020.
- Covid will be a minor irritation by the end of the year, not a world-spanning pandemic and contact-tracking apps will be a thing of the past.
- Josh Hawk
- Linux phones will double in number and power in 2021
- All mainstream cable tv channels will switch to apps.
- Firefox will be given to the community to maintain (maybe for the better) or be so underfunded that they will lay off almost all working on it.
- Erik Lietz
- Wayland – the transition to Wayland will become much more prevalent or mainstream among distributions in 2021. It won’t completely transition from X but it will gain much more traction in 2021. (Hedge! hedge!) (Durden!)
- Microsoft Office 365 natively on Linux (repeat of 2020).
- A Linux phone (probably the Pine Phone) will be available for the ‘average’ consumer in 2021 and be able to be a daily driver phone.
- Warpinator will expand to almost all distributions and become the ‘go to’ solution for easy computer to computer file transactions similar to the Apple AirDrop.
- A new, independent non-Chrome based web browser will enter the market. This will either push Mozilla to retool and reinvigorate Firefox or the downward spin will speed up.
- Owen Peery
- Raspberry Pi will continue to develop either the 4 or the 400 so that all the models can easily come with 8G RAM minimum and with processor speeds above 2 Ghz with no overclocking necessary
- So more distros will function on it, and it can BE A REPLACEMENT for low end Chromebooks that are pretty crappy
- Linux podcasts will continue to fumble advertising and promotion and alienate their listeners as they pile on more and more promotional spots. Spots for legitimate companies, who might even be our friends, and support our interests, but the sheer number of spots we hear each week as we listen to our favorite podcasts, turns the signal into noise, and noise that we will ignore. Let’s not adopt the advertising models that many of us are trying to get away from, we can do better.
- Linux audio will get better as Pipewire rolls out in more places. Even if it’s not widely adopted at the beginning it will show a simpler path forward is possible.
- Linux influencers will continue to wring their hands about the perpetual issue of lack of diversity in the Linux ecosystem, while at the same time, failing to take public stands against white supremacy and toxic masculinity in our very community. It’s not enough to just invite people from underrepresented groups to our spaces, we have to make sure our spaces are not hostile to the very people some of us are trying to include. This is where a lot of growth in Linux use and adoption can happen, but will it?
- Software for creative endeavors will continue to get better and better on Linux so hobbyists can make our fun pet projects, on software that works, that has tons of options to make it pretty, AND that doesn’t have an obtuse soul crushing work flow. Sometimes we focus on getting the pro level users a good experience on Linux software, but I think the hobbyists are where we should focus. A pro level user probably works for a company that already has a license locked in, and has an entire workflow based on proprietary solutions, and dozens, if not hundreds of employees, so that will be a hard nut to crack.
- The onboarding path for beginners will not get easier. The time investment needed to get up to speed on some basic tasks will continue to be just enough to scare off the competent but casual users, let alone semi incompetent users. We need to either change that or accept that Linux might not be a good option for beginners. If we want to make space for beginners in Linux, we must hold space, without judgments, for beginners, and bring them in with intention, not left in the wild.
- Raspberry Pi will continue to develop either the 4 or the 400 so that all the models can easily come with 8G RAM minimum and with processor speeds above 2 Ghz with no overclocking necessary
- Josh Lowe
- Ubuntu support on Raspberry Pi will improve dramatically and become as popular or overtake Raspbian as the main Raspberry Pi OS
- We could see an Official Raspberry Pi Laptop
- a RISC-V Powered RPi
- Oliver Kelly
- A new demonstration of MS <3 Linux with desktop compatible Office suite via Electron or some container system like Snap or LXD.
- Utopic Unicorn (Discord)
- Canonical will go closed source.
- Linux Mint will see a huge controversy.
- Manjaro gets shut down.
- Arco linux sees a huge increase in new users.
- Redhat gets decimated in the server industry in favour of other distros including Debian.
- rockhazard (Discord)
- MS will *drop* development of Edge for Linux. (a man can hope)
- Sundaram (Telegram)
- Proton/Wine will support EAC
- Matrix users will skyrocket.
- Linux will run on Apple M1.
- Lots and lots of ARM devices.
- RISC-V will grow a lot.
- Nvidia will open source its drivers. (Lol)
- Due to the release of many cloud gaming platforms fragmentation will occur (also timed exclusives will be more common).
- J Arun Mani (Telegram)
- Microsoft will expand its poison net: WSL, VSCode and many things that will prevent users from really moving to Linux
- Adobe will continue to call Linux a modest platform
- Emacs will become more modern and beginner friendly.
- Dave Goldsbrough (Twitter)
- (More of a wish!) Accessibility will be much better in Linux.
- Joussef Jouda
- No innovative changes in Linux in 2021
Clay Stone
From Alex
Brad Alexander
Avinash
Tony H
Joe
Greg Doucette YouTube channel
Erik
Grsync – GUI for rsync http://www.opbyte.it/grsync/
Super Productivity – task management, to-do, and time tracking https://super-productivity.com/
