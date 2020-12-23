mintCast 350.5 – Change Your SSID

Joe

I do like this book. But it is not about security it is about anonymity and the different things that you have to go through in order to be truly anonymous and the reasoning behind it. It does get to be what seems a bit extreme but they do discuss the reasoning that you need someone else to purchase the gift cards in order to get the vpn and the bitcoin wallet and the ways of putting more into the wallet anonymously.

One of the things that I want to mention is Kevin says in the start of the book “You may not have anything to hide but you do have everything to protect.”

Kevin goes into detail about how different people were attached to the identity that they created online and how they were caught also advises how to not make those same mistakes.

The most extreme of which is to get someone that is not associated with you to go in and buy a gift card so that you are not on camera buying the card. Then you use that card to purchase a VPN from a company that does not log and does not require you to identify yourself. Then you set up a burner machine and never log in from home and you use that burner machine and the VPN in order to set up a bitcoin wallet and then you can either use more gift cards to add to it or you use a cleaning service to get more coins into it so its untraceable where the bitcoins came from. You can use that to pay any further fees to the VPN and opr purchase items online. You can also use this to do things like publish articles and remain unknown. But you have to keep switching locations and continue to trust your VPN

Also spends some time talking about PGP keys and touts the use of https everywhere which is a good thing to have but most of your modern browsers do that built now anyway