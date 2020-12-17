mintCast 350 – Rocky Road Ahead (mp3)

Download

1:14 HPR Spot

2:13 Show Start

3:18 Wanderings

54:52 News

1:18:33 Security

1:30:54 Outro

First up, in our Wanderings, Joe preps for 3D work and does some Audio editing, Tony gets older and has a new toy to play with, Bo has been educating himself, Moss destroys his wife’s computer by accident, and Josh was a little late.

Then in the news, We have the latest Mint newsletter, Cinnamon 4.8 arrives, Elementary OS goes Pi, and much more

In security, we shed some light on Oblivious DNS over HTTPS