mintCast 350 – Rocky Road Ahead (mp3)
1:14 HPR Spot
2:13 Show Start
3:18 Wanderings
54:52 News
1:18:33 Security
1:30:54 Outro
First up, in our Wanderings, Joe preps for 3D work and does some Audio editing, Tony gets older and has a new toy to play with, Bo has been educating himself, Moss destroys his wife’s computer by accident, and Josh was a little late.
Then in the news, We have the latest Mint newsletter, Cinnamon 4.8 arrives, Elementary OS goes Pi, and much more
In security, we shed some light on Oblivious DNS over HTTPS
BI-WEEKLY WANDERINGS:
- Leo
- Playing with Arco Linux and a Tiling Window Manager.
- Owen sent me a Pi 3B. Thanks!
- Giving Gitea a try. More in the feedback!
- Joe
- Have not been doing much of my own stuff in the past 2 weeks.
- Lots of people on vacation at work so I have been putting in a lot of extra hours doing what would normally be their work and my work and trying to lighten the load for my boss.
- Have sliced several designs to print but have not had a good time to get those printed and ready to go. Plus I think I still need to tweak some of the settings. Maybe try a much slower speed with petg or try a different brand. The brand I am currently using seems like I get about half way through the roll and it becomes progressively harder to get a good print
- Edited some audio from last year’s HPR new years show for my daughter so that she can remember it forever.
- Picked up a PSP Go for a good price that was listed as for parts only.
- Have to say that I am both happy and disappointed with my purchase
- Once again got a low cost device and it works perfectly
- CFW and a selection of games installed but limited by the internal memory of 16gb
- The device takes a very proprietary memory module (M2) and there is only one prebuilt adapter available for it that is in Japan but is not currently available due to covid.
- It is possible to directly solder to this device and convert to memory stick duo but I don’t want to hard mod the device and bring the value down succeed or fail the hardware would no longer be original
- I was hoping that the backlight was out or the screen needed to be replaced so I could work on a new fix.
- But I have been using it to play Hydro Thunder
- Also sold another of the PSP 1001s so I have just about broken even for all the PSPs and the parts I have purchased
- Was able to get the VPN Docker instance with Transmission to connect to a VPN from internally but I could not get it to work from startup. Also getting to work from inside would then cause it to close down. So I am still using the VM to do the heavy lifting.
- But I was able to find a VPN client Docker instance for which I was able to modify the ovpn file from my provider to get it working.
- This has allowed me to set up my Docker version of Chrome with the traffic pushed through the VPN container on all my machines
- Have started biking in the evenings
- Forgot how much I enjoy biking. Have been getting a lot of time in and it seems to be helping a bit with the hip arthritis
- But I did get pulled over.
- Josh
- Messing around with my new server HP dl380 g5 and laptop Dell XPS P54G.
- Writing some python.
- Back on Linux Mint on my main desktop and Dell XPS.
- Tony Hughes
- Recorded the latest episode of Distrohoppers Digest with Dale, who at the end we inaugurated as a permanent team member. By the time you listen to the edited show, the episode should be available for download.
- A week and a half ago I had a camera down my throat to check out why I have been unwell recently and have a diagnosis of a Hiatus Hernia, now I know what the issue is, I can now hopefully mitigate some of the unpleasant symptoms with a few lifestyle changes.
- And I have just recently celebrated my birthday, although I’m only the second oldest of the mintCast team lol. As a present from my wife I got a new toy to help me do my modeling a little safer, a small pedestal drill. It works great and will reduce the risk of me drilling my fingers as I will be able to use a small vice to hold things I’m drilling and it is far more accurate and so far the results I’m getting are fantastic.
- Moss
- Last night, I thought I would do my wife a favor and remove Ubuntu Unity from her machine; she wasn’t using it and sometimes booted into it accidentally, causing some freaking out. I thought I did everything right, wrote a new boot on the Mint partition, used GPartEd to remove the partition, and expanded the Mint partition to fill the vacated space. About 90 minutes before showtime today, while talking to my mother about her Medicare running out on her rehab care and she would have to pay $300 a day to stay there while her hip continued to heal, my wife informed me she had a Grub Repair screen. I tried a lot of things I have learned over the years, but eventually had to get my Ventoy stick out and boot to Mint. When I still couldn’t get GRUB restored, and with time running out before the show, I took the easy way out and installed Mint again, and was pleased to see that it allowed me to install alongside the original boot so she still has her original installation to run. There is still a lot of work to do to get it back to a single installation which actually boots. That will happen after the show.
- I just managed to complete another circuit of the Homestar, and am now 68 years old as measured in this backwards system. As celebrations went, this was not one of my finest, nor was the year itself, but I’m happy to have survived this far and thrilled to be on mintCast team.
- We will have released Distrohoppers’ Digest Episode 018 by the time anyone hears this episode. To date, three episodes have reached or exceeded 600 downloads each, which warms my furry little heart, and Episode 017 is over 500 already.
- I am set up this episode in my second bedroom, with a TV tray and my laptop. If I get any money over the holidays which is not necessary for my continued existence (bills, food), I will add a smallish desk and a mid-sized TV, say 24-26”, and use my mini-desktop; this also means I will have to get the Pi 4 working as my Kodi server for the living room.
- Dresden-wise, we’re about 75% through Proven Guilty. Dresden and team have just marched into Mab’s broken-looking stronghold.
- Bo
- Learning JS by developing a custom Foundry VTT system
- Gitlab – https://gitlab.com/boisapunk/sta-foundry-vtt
- Boilerplate – https://html5boilerplate.com/
- Handlebars – https://handlebarsjs.com/
- Tutorial I mentioned – https://youtu.be/gcSN4AQcUzM
THE NEWS:
- Linux Mint November News
- Cinnamon 4.8 Hit Github
- Clem Begins Uploading Testing ISOs for 20.1 * thanks to Londoner
- Raspberry Pi OS Gets Updated
- A switch to the Pulse Audio sound applet makes configuring individual audio stream volumes easier
- The CUPS service and GUI come preinstalled making it easier to get printers working as well
- And updates to Orca help those with visual impairments
- Elementary OS Has a Raspberry Pi Pre-Release
- CentOS Is Dead * thanks to Dale
- You can’t stop the signal: CentOS lives again as Rocky Linux
- QT6 is out! All you KDE neon users can start cringing now.
- Guix 1.2 is out with an 8-year anniversary.
- Souk – For Flatpaks in Gnome
SECURITY UPDATE:
- ODOH (Oblivious DNS over HTTPS) * thanks to Londoner
- FTA: Together, the added encryption and proxying provide the following guarantees:
- The target sees only the query and the proxy’s IP address.
- The proxy has no visibility into the DNS messages, with no ability to identify, read, or modify either the query being sent by the client or the answer being returned by the target.
- Only the intended target can read the content of the query and produce a response.
- Open Source Devs not concerned about security
- Trickbot
- A banking fraud trojan converted to a full malware-as-a-service solution.
- While UEFI malware is rare because of the difficulty, Trickbot is changing that.
- This could open the door to OS agnostic UEFI malware that can persist between OS installs and disk swaps.
Announcements:
- Our next show will be Sunday, December 27, at 2:00pm Central US Time.
- Get the showtime converted to your time zone!
Wrap-up:
- Joe – www.Tllts.org, www.linuxlugcast.com, MeWe, [email protected]
- Bo – undercastnetwork.com , YouTube Undercast Collective
- Moss – Peaceful Hippo, It’s Moss, MeWe, @bardictriad on Twitter, blogs on Peaceful Hippo, LinuxQuestions.org, and Dreamwidth, music on Bandcamp and my YouTube channel or Robert Warren’s channel, [email protected], [email protected], Sponsus!!
- Tony Hughes – HPR – http://hackerpublicradio.org/correspondents.php?hostid=338, Occasional Blog https://tony-hughes.blogspot.com/, Twitter @TonyH1212, [email protected], [email protected]
- Tony Watts – [email protected], Echoes of Savages (band)
- Josh Hawk – [email protected], @joshontech on Twitter and most other social sites.
- Leo – leochavez.org and @leochavez on Twitter, [email protected], linuxuserspace.show and you can get your five minute news digest at Full Circle Weekly News
Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …
- Owen Peery for our audio editing, Josh Lowe for all his work on the website, Hobstar for our logo, and Londoner for our time sync
- Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- HPR for our backup Mumble room
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem!>
