mintCast 349.5 – Just Some Linux ISOs

Download

LINUX INNARDS:

My Docker transmission/chrome setup stopped working but I think this time it was because of the changes in openvpn. I tested the ovpn file outside docker and it worked just fine. But when I logged in to the docker session and ran the same file it threw an error and did not work.

I had to go through several different iterations of installing virtualBox in order to get it to work. I started with the base install from the mint repos. But it did not work, I did a purge and added the repo for virtualBox and tried both 6.0 and 6.1 but neither seemed to work and would throw an error in regards to drivers.

Even after I remembered that this was a new motherboard and went in and turned on virtualization. Then I did another purge and installed the main version of virtualBox and everything worked

Then I installed the MATE version of Mint with 2gb of RAM and 32gb of starting HDD space to be allocated dynamically.

Then I setup a shared folder between the host and the VM which has some issues that I will get to shortly

After that I made sure that the applications I needed were installed. These applications are transmission-daemon, transmission-rss, openvpn and iptables

Transmission-daemon I had to make run as my user which was as easy as modifying the systemd setup and telling it to run as me

Transmission-rss is an application for which you run a simple command that checks a config file and then checks the rss feeds that I have given it. Grabs the torrent files and then feeds them into transmission which then downloads the files But because I installed the newest version of Ruby it is having trouble reading everything from the config files. This should be easily fixed by reverting to an older version of Ruby but what it amounts to is the fact that ruby sees the config file differently.

I set up transmission rss to run as a cron job that goes off every ten minutes. This can also be setup as a service that runs continually although I think that eats some resources for no reason

The next thing that I set up was openvpn as a system service. I used https://support.vpnsecure.me/articles/getting-started/linux-autostart-openvpn-in-systemd-ubuntu as a starting point to get things going

sudo nano /etc/default/openvpn And uncomment autostart all

Copy the config file to /etc/openvpn/client.conf

Modify the config file to look for a password file

Create the user pass file and set the permissions to 400

sudo systemctl enable [email protected]

sudo systemctl daemon-reload

sudo service [email protected] start

Then I needed to limit the traffic so that it would only go through the openvpn connection. That was why I changed the user earlier on transmission to the main user instead of root. So that the traffic is always limited.