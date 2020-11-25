mintCast 348.5 – Shepherding Pis

Joe

After setting up Ubuntu 20.10 on the Pi I had to redo the setup for sshfs on the Pi. I also wanted to start with some fresh drives so I formatted all the drives and started the setup from scratch using the 4 repurposed 2.5 inch drives I had ready to go.

I also set up the Pi to be a repetier host for my 3D printer to test out how well it worked. It installed and it opened but when I attempted to connect to the printer it would freeze

I suppose I could have written the repetier image and run it that way but I am short on SD cards and I didnt want to overwrite the ubuntu 20.10 image

The sshfs setup is not difficult. I set the Pi to automatically connect at startup to my server over sshfs using compression This does require to setup passwordless ssh using keys which is something that I tend to do anyway because of how much I use different machines at home

This was set up using cron @reboot because I was unable to get rc.local and if-up working

I also setup my server and my laptop to auto reconnect on internet connection back to the pi so that I always have what appears to be local access to the drives so long as I have an internet connection using if-up and if-down

This was a simple setup so I also made the pi my gateway for ssh and X2go to the rest of my machines from an external IP. Fail to ban was easy to get going