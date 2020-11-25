mintCast 348.5 – Shepherding Pis
In our Innards section, we continue our talk on Raspberry Pi Projects.
And finally, the feedback and a couple suggestions
LINUX INNARDS:
Pi Stuff
- Joe
- After setting up Ubuntu 20.10 on the Pi I had to redo the setup for sshfs on the Pi. I also wanted to start with some fresh drives so I formatted all the drives and started the setup from scratch using the 4 repurposed 2.5 inch drives I had ready to go.
- I also set up the Pi to be a repetier host for my 3D printer to test out how well it worked.
- It installed and it opened but when I attempted to connect to the printer it would freeze
- I suppose I could have written the repetier image and run it that way but I am short on SD cards and I didnt want to overwrite the ubuntu 20.10 image
- The sshfs setup is not difficult. I set the Pi to automatically connect at startup to my server over sshfs using compression
- This does require to setup passwordless ssh using keys which is something that I tend to do anyway because of how much I use different machines at home
- This was set up using cron @reboot because I was unable to get rc.local and if-up working
- I also setup my server and my laptop to auto reconnect on internet connection back to the pi so that I always have what appears to be local access to the drives so long as I have an internet connection using if-up and if-down
- This was a simple setup so I also made the pi my gateway for ssh and X2go to the rest of my machines from an external IP. Fail to ban was easy to get going
- Then after all that, the fan started going out on my pi case so the noise was unbearable. I need a new case.
- Leo
- Video Surveillance on the Pi Zero W
- https://github.com/ccrisan/motioneyeos
- Nextcloud on the Pi 4
- Josh
- Pi 3 B+ Video Surveillance kinda, using motioneyeOS.
- Pi 3 B+ Now being used as my pi hole addblocker.
- Asus Tinkerboard and Lakka retro gaming. Works for most late 90s consoles and earlier.
- Batocera
VIBRATIONS FROM THE ETHER:
- Jim Daldry
- John Wallis (Saga’s really on hold now)
CHECK THIS OUT!
- Leo
- Gogh: A bash script to colorize your terminal.
-
-
- bash -c “$(wget -qO- https://git.io/vQgMr)”
-
-
- Finally back on a good cadence at Full Circle Weekly News Podcast again. RSS
- My video for enabling Snaps in LM 20
- Joe
- Awesome Linux Terminal eDEX-UI on the Raspberry Pi!!
- Makes a terminal that looks like tron on your pi
Announcements:
- Our next episode will be Sunday, November 29, 2020, at 2 pm Central Time, check for your local time!
https://everytimezone.com/s/170bc4e1
