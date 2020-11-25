News, OGG, Podcast

mintCast 348.5 – Shepherding Pis

1:40 Linux Innards
33:11 Vibrations from the Ether
44:54 Check This Out
54:32 Outro

In our Innards section, we continue our talk on Raspberry Pi Projects.

And finally, the feedback and a couple suggestions

LINUX INNARDS:

Pi Stuff

  • Joe
    • After setting up Ubuntu 20.10 on the Pi I had to redo the setup for sshfs on the Pi. I also wanted to start with some fresh drives so I formatted all the drives and started the setup from scratch using the 4 repurposed 2.5 inch drives I had ready to go.  
    • I also set up the Pi to be a repetier host for my 3D printer to test out how well it worked.  
      • It installed and it opened but when I attempted to connect to the printer it would freeze
      • I suppose I could have written the repetier image and run it that way but I am short on SD cards and I didnt want to overwrite the ubuntu 20.10 image
    • The sshfs setup is not difficult.  I set the Pi to automatically connect at startup to my server over sshfs using compression
      • This does require to setup passwordless ssh using keys which is something that I tend to do anyway because of how much I use different machines at home
      • This was set up using cron @reboot because I was unable to get rc.local and if-up working
    • I also setup my server and my laptop to auto reconnect on internet connection back to the pi so that I always have what appears to be local access to the drives so long as I have an internet connection using if-up and if-down
    • This was a simple setup so I also made the pi my gateway for ssh and X2go to the rest of my machines from an external IP.  Fail to ban was easy to get going 
    • Then after all that, the fan started going out on my pi case so the noise was unbearable.  I need a new case.
  • Leo
    • Video Surveillance on the Pi Zero W
      • https://github.com/ccrisan/motioneyeos
    • Nextcloud on the Pi 4
  • Josh 
    • Pi 3 B+ Video Surveillance kinda, using motioneyeOS.
    • Pi 3 B+ Now being used as my pi hole addblocker.
    • Asus Tinkerboard and Lakka retro gaming. Works for most late 90s consoles and earlier.  
    • Batocera

VIBRATIONS FROM THE ETHER: 

  • Jim Daldry
  • John Wallis (Saga’s really on hold now)

CHECK THIS OUT! 

  • Leo
    • Gogh: A bash script to colorize your terminal. 

Announcements:

  • Our next episode will be Sunday, November 29, 2020, at 2 pm Central Time, check for your local time! 

https://everytimezone.com/s/170bc4e1

