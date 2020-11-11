mintCast 347.5 – Sensational Silverback

Pi Joe

Super easy to install. Used the rpi-imager instead of etcher. Very quick install

It took a couple of tries to get the screen image to show up on the monitor that i was using but after that it was very much like a standard install of Ubuntu

Post initial setup i tried some of my standard application installs. X2go worked easy

Chrome browser did not because it is arm and the old method for getting chromium to work with netflix did not work either

Also installed audacity and mumble which seemed to work easy enough

I was able to install a docker version of chromium that did work with netflix and video played very smooth after a couple of minutes of dropped frames

I have to say that it is not the smoothest os i have seen on the pi but i am able to multitask on it.

I am familiar with gnome from the time that i was using fedora and it does work

Very standard linux but at least on the pi version it has this issue where it locks the screen at x time even when video is playing so i had to set it to not lock on its own

There were some obscure programs that i could not install because there was no arm version also

I wouldn’t want to use the pi long term as a desktop but it works well enough as a secondary or backup machine for me. I was able to do daily tasks and browsing with it and video watching was smooth