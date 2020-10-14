mintCast 345.5 – Linux on the Edge
1:31 Linux Innards
41:23 Vibrations from the Ether
1:02:31 Check This Out
1:05:07 Outro
In our Innards section, we Introduce Josh Hawk and pick his and all of our brains.
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions
LINUX INNARDS:
- To Josh: Do you think insistence on FOSS is holding back Linux adoption?
- To All: Do you think Windows will ever be Linux based?
- To All: Who is using Edge for Linux when it drops? Sometime later?
- To All: Given the above, should we be concentrating on what we can do on Linux, rather than Linux distributions when promoting it to the non-Linux-using public. This comes from a recent interview with Stuart Langridge of ‘Bad Voltage’ on ‘Linux User Space’
VIBRATIONS FROM THE ETHER:
- Reci Fluência
- TBA
- Dylan B
- Henrik Hemrin
- @casulemarc (twitter)
https://github.com/jakeday/linux-surface
- fjord
CHECK THIS OUT:
- Moss
- Amazon Echo add-on Hey Samuel! – Samuel L. Jackson
- 1st gen Echos can only use “[LadyTube], Ask Samuel to…”
- Ting has added Verizon to their existing Sprint and T-Mobile lines. If you were not signing up for Ting because you needed Verizon coverage, you can do it now.
- Ting’s subscriber rolls were enumerated as fewer than 300,000 customers
- On the other hand, Ting (along with Boost and TracFone) has been bought by Dish Network, which eventually wants to roll out their own cellular brand. Ting claims their plans will not change.
- Amazon Echo add-on Hey Samuel! – Samuel L. Jackson
- Joe
Announcements:
Our next show will be on October 18, 2020 at 2 pm Central US time, 7 pm UTC. Check https://everytimezone.com/s/a5d26573 to convert to your local time.
Wrap-up:
- Joe – www.Tllts.org linuxlugcast.com
- Bo – undercastnetwork.com
- Moss – Triad Bardic College, Peaceful Hippo, music on Bandcamp and Moss Bliss' YouTube channel or Robert Warren's channel
- Tony Hughes – HPR – http://hackerpublicradio.org/correspondents.php?hostid=338 Occasional Blog https://tony-hughes.blogspot.com/
- Tony Watts – Echoes of Savages (band)
- Josh – edublocks.org
- Leo – leochavez.org, linuxuserspace.show and you can get your five minute news digest at Full Circle Weekly News
Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …
- Josh Lowe for all his work on the website
- Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- HPR for our Mumble backup
- Hobstar for our logo
- Londoner for our time zone link
- Owen Peery for our audio editing
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem!>
