mintCast 340.5 – Will It Blend?
1:41 Interview with Jason van Gumster
1:01:48 Feedback
1:11:03 Check This Out
1:15:27 Outro
In our Innards section, we become blender experts with Jason van Gumster’s help.
And finally, the feedback and a few suggestions.
LINUX INNARDS
Jason van Gumster
- Tell us who you are and why we wanted you here.
- What was your first Linux experience?
- What was the very first Linux distro you ran?
- What’s a typical workflow for you entail?
- Why/Why not Linux Mint?
- Does Linux do everything you need in a system?
- Do you do any Linux Gaming?
- What was your motivation for writing books about Blender?
- Is it something you just fell into or someone asked you to do?
- How long had you been a user before writing?
- Who published it and how did you connect?
- Blender is hard (as is most of 3D)… what’s the easiest way to get started with it?
- Is there any piece of Linux and open source software, other than a browser, you could not live without?
- Other things that might be fun to talk about:
- Video editing?
- Getting more artists/creatives to use Linux
- https://blenderartists.org/top
- 3D printing in general
- Animation… both the production of it and enjoying watching it
- I will totally nerd off about version control (and why creatives should use it, too… not just programmers) if you’re not careful
- Preference on version control tools
- Writing books on and about Linux and OSS
Listener question (Joussef Jouda): My question is: The animation playback in viewport in Blender is slow. What is your workaround to view it in realtime?
Follow up: Have you tried Eevee in Blender?
VIBRATIONS FROM THE ETHER
- Enrique Pizana
- Jack
“VisiData is a free, open-source tool that lets you quickly open, explore, summarize, and analyze datasets in your computer’s terminal. VisiData works with CSV files, Excel spreadsheets, SQL databases, and many other data sources.”
and the tutorial is at: https://jsvine.github.io/intro-to-visidata/
A Follow Up by Jack
Leo’s Follow Up
- Cody
https://git.sr.ht/~_dev_fra/hwrc-proton-launcher/blob/master/hwrc-proton-launcher.
- Henrik Hemrin
- Alexander
Leo’s Response
- John Wallis
CHECK THIS OUT
- Jason
- Tony H
- Moss
- Joe
Announcements:
The next show will be Sunday, the 9th of August at 7PM UTC, 2PM US Central Time, 8PM British Summer Time
Wrap-up:
Jason – monsterjavaguns.com, Open Source Creative, Blender For Dummies, 4th edition
Joe – www.Tllts.org linuxlugcast.com
Bo – undercastnetwork.com
Moss – Triad Bardic College, Peaceful Hippo
Tony Hughes – HPR – http://hackerpublicradio.org/correspondents.php?hostid=338
Tony Watts
Josh – edublocks.org
Leo – leochavez.org, linuxuserspace.show, Full Circle Weekly News
