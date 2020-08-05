mintCast 340.5 – Will It Blend? (mp3)

August 5, 2020 MP3

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Download

1:41 Interview with Jason van Gumster

1:01:48 Feedback

1:11:03 Check This Out

1:15:27 Outro In our Innards section, we become blender experts with Jason van Gumster’s help. And finally, the feedback and a few suggestions.

LINUX INNARDS

Jason van Gumster

Tell us who you are and why we wanted you here.

What was your first Linux experience?

What was the very first Linux distro you ran?

What’s a typical workflow for you entail?

Why/Why not Linux Mint?

Does Linux do everything you need in a system?

Do you do any Linux Gaming?

What was your motivation for writing books about Blender? Is it something you just fell into or someone asked you to do? How long had you been a user before writing? Who published it and how did you connect?

Blender is hard (as is most of 3D)… what’s the easiest way to get started with it?

Is there any piece of Linux and open source software, other than a browser, you could not live without?

Other things that might be fun to talk about: Video editing? Getting more artists/creatives to use Linux https://blenderartists.org/top 3D printing in general Animation… both the production of it and enjoying watching it I will totally nerd off about version control (and why creatives should use it, too… not just programmers) if you’re not careful Preference on version control tools Writing books on and about Linux and OSS



Listener question (Joussef Jouda): My question is: The animation playback in viewport in Blender is slow. What is your workaround to view it in realtime?

Follow up: Have you tried Eevee in Blender?

VIBRATIONS FROM THE ETHER

Enrique Pizana

Jack

“VisiData is a free, open-source tool that lets you quickly open, explore, summarize, and analyze datasets in your computer’s terminal. VisiData works with CSV files, Excel spreadsheets, SQL databases, and many other data sources.”

https://www.visidata.org/

and the tutorial is at: https://jsvine.github.io/intro-to-visidata/

A Follow Up by Jack

Leo’s Follow Up

Cody

https://git.sr.ht/~_dev_fra/hwrc-proton-launcher/blob/master/hwrc-proton-launcher.

Henrik Hemrin

Alexander

Leo’s Response

John Wallis

CHECK THIS OUT

Announcements:

The next show will be Sunday, the 9th of August at 7PM UTC, 2PM US Central Time, 8PM British Summer Time

Wrap-up:

Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …