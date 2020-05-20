mintCast 335 – Be Our Guest

Moss

I had a minor health setback, one of my lymph nodes in my face decided to “explode”. A few days later it went down and then one on the other side exploded. It is affecting my speech a bit, but the treatment is simple and it isn’t bothering me a lot today. It has now been more than a month since my auto accident.

I kept my distrohopping to a minimum, as I had to get DHD done. We had a great time, with our all-time longest episode thanks to Leo! After the show, I set up the Linux box I inherited with Linux Mint and OpenMandriva, effectively decommissioning the Galago Pro from everyday use. I later changed OpenMandriva to Bodhi 5.1, and was surprised to see that they jettisoned Midori, the default browser in 5.0, for Web. I can’t think of another distro using Web as default. I eventually swapped Ubuntu Mate 20.04 on the Kudu for Kubuntu 20.04 plus the Studio tools. So I have Mint and Bodhi on the box, Mint, Kubuntu with Studio, and OpenMandriva 4.1 on the Kudu, looking for something new for the Kudu for the next DHD.

Friday night May 15th I did a half hour concert online. I was asked to do an hour, but my shoulder still hurts quite a bit and the act of draping it over the guitar (my picking hand) is still a bit painful so I talked them into a half hour. I went over a little bit, but overall I did really well and got a lot of good feedback … and a poor recording. Zoom does not handle guitar and voice on one mic that well.

I’m not sure what to check out for the next episode of DHD. The last thing I almost tried was Fedora, but that just got reviewed by Leo for us. Suggestions are welcome, but understand that I will ignore most of them as you guys seem to keep asking for things you *know* I won’t review. There is as yet nothing new in SuSE/Gecko. Solus uses a completely different bootloader that conflicts with multibooting.

I finished a few classes on StackSkills that I paid for over 3 years ago… nice that I have time to get to that. I can no longer call myself a full-fledged Linux n00bie, although I still feel like one, and I’m not sure some of those topics were covered as well as the presenter thought they were — actually, the class marked as Beginners Linux covered the same stuff and in better detail than the Linux Power User class did. I also signed my wife up for a website writing class a few years back, which she never got around to looking at, so if I get time I might go take that one.

I’m sending out more resumes for jobs in the computer field (5 last week, 6 this week), emphasizing companies dealing in used computers and working on bridging the digital divide, places that need someone experienced in installing distros.