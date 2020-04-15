mintCast 332.5 – Debian Mojito
In our Innards section, we talk about our experiences with LMDE4!
And finally, our listener feedback and a few suggestions.
LINUX INNARDS:
LMDE4
- Tony H
- So I installed LMDE4 a couple of hours after it went RC onto my Dell E7440, after the install the Laptop could not see anything, I installed it 3 times with the same result on this laptop, the third time around I installed Mint 19.3 as a dual boot to see if that would get a grub install and a working boot menu and it did. This issue was replicated on a Dell E6540 but on my Lenovo X230i the install worked perfectly. On last night’s BDLL it was mentioned that someone else had an issue with it not flagging the drive as a boot drive, and they went in with a live disc again and were able to fix the flag issue and all was well, so it could be that this was the issue all along.
- Post installation you have a welcome menu with the option to install the proprietary codecs that Debian does not install so the Mint devs give the option to install these, which I did. I also installed the software that I use regularly for recording the show and a little photo editing. Also the Zoom client which has become even more of an essential application with all that is happening in the world at the moment, I now use it several times a week for various reasons and joined my worship community using it this morning.
- It’s worth noting that while all the software I needed was available in the Debian repositories it is several versions behind the current releases apart from things like Firefox which are classed as security updates. LibreOffice is on the 6.1.7 branch and the current cutting edge DEB file is 6.4.2.
- So I have been running it for 16 days or so and I have found it rock solid, I have no fancy graphics on my laptop so the latest graphics drivers are not an issue for me but I understand from others that you can get most cards to work with a little tweaking and delving into the system. Stability is great and none of the few updates that have come through have done anything to compromise that. I have been using the LMDE4 laptop as my daily driver for my portable computing needs and a little more and I would be very happy to continue to use this if the main Mint branch went away due to the demise of Ubuntu.
- Tony W
- I ran it in a VM, don’t have a lot to say. It was Linux Mint
- I only gave it 2GB of RAM and it ran just fine
- I did notice the standard responsibility greeting when using apt install which isn’t present in standard Linux Mint
- Joe
- I have installed and used it on a VM. Have to say at first glance it is very much like mint. X2go loaded right up from the repos and worked fine for the client
- Used 4gb of ram and only one processor and it still ran very smooth.
- Docker did not load from the repos. I will have to look and see if instructions exist.
- Snapd did install and run which is a big benefit.
- Leo
- Had only one issue during installation. Unfortunately, if someone greener than me would have run into it, I believe it may have been fatal. That is, of course, unless that person had a friend that had a little experience in Linux and partitioning. Or, ya know, joins our Telegram or Discord.
- Letting the installer deal with partitioning led to it telling me that the partitions weren’t able to be written and to reboot and try again.
- No amount of reboots seemed to fix the issue, and manual partitioning with the built in GParted editor was the real fix. Created a root and a swap, moved on, and the installer didn’t skip a beat after that.
- I suspect this may have had something to do with installing it on what is essentially a MMC card. Or, at least, that’s what it shows up as in lsblk.
- Great as a neverchanging workhorse.
- Installed just about everything as a Flatpak
VIBRATIONS FROM THE ETHER:
We have so much feedback this go-around, we had to skip a few. We’ll hit the ones we missed in the next episode!
- Discussion re: EFI and Grub between Londoner and Moss on Distrohoppers’ Digest Telegram group
More info on configuring rEFInd can be found at https://www.rodsbooks.com/refind/configfile.html under the heading “Hiding and Displaying EFI Boot Loaders”. This page also tells you how to change the icons used.
https://forums.linuxmint.com/viewtopic.php?f=61&t=315043 “GRUB CUSTOMIZER should be default”
I have a lot I have learned since this, but it got me started on a good track. I will be back next episode with a summation of my findings. – Moss
- Jim’s Followup from 331
- Marc
- Richard van den Boogaardt
- Henrik Hemrin
- Mike90000
- sfdisk, see the great ArchWiki page: https://wiki.archlinux.org/index.php/GPT_fdisk#Convert_between_MBR_and_GPT
- John Wallis (follow up from 331)
- https://freedesktop.org/wiki/Software/PulseAudio/Notes/10.0/
- Search for “memfd”
CHECK THIS OUT!
- Leo
- Hob, the creator of the new fancy nancy logo, also does videos.
- He just posted a KDENLive tutorial on getting started.
- Flatseal for permissions editing of Flatpaks.
- Tony H
- Tony W
- Zencastr – Podcasting service for recording interviews
- Paid proprietary service with limited free version
- Allows guests to just click a link to join
- Records and uploads a local recording of each guest
- Droidcam – Use your phone as a PC webcam
- They have a linux client
- Free with paid premium option to get higher resolution and additional features
- Jamulus – Open source software for real-time online jam sessions
- Heard about this on Gig Gab podcast
- They indicated you can run this on your own server
- Ubuntu Touch devices – check out the supported devices if you haven’t checked for a while. Oneplus 3 and 3T are now supported!
- Unity 8 renamed to Lomiri in UBports
- Moss
- Linus Torvalds’ Advice On Working From Home
- Meet Debian Dog – Puppy-sized Debian Linux
- AstroSlide 5G Transformer phone
- Did you know that HPLIP can write to non-HP printers? My installation of Manjaro uses HPLIP and it wrote directly to my Brother MFC-J491DW without even installing the Brother driver.
- Joe
- Red Dwarf News
- How to Run Netflix, Amazon, Disney plus, Hulu, or Spotify on raspberry pi ¾
- Grubby
- grubby – command line tool for configuring grub
- Can be used to remove old kernels according the documentation
- LibreQuest
Announcements:
- Our next episode will be at 2 pm Central US time, 7 pm UTC, April 19, 2020. That’s 8PM British Summer Time. Thanks Londoner, I hope I got that right. 🙂
