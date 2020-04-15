mintCast 332.5 – Debian Mojito (mp3)

Tony H

So I installed LMDE4 a couple of hours after it went RC onto my Dell E7440, after the install the Laptop could not see anything, I installed it 3 times with the same result on this laptop, the third time around I installed Mint 19.3 as a dual boot to see if that would get a grub install and a working boot menu and it did. This issue was replicated on a Dell E6540 but on my Lenovo X230i the install worked perfectly. On last night’s BDLL it was mentioned that someone else had an issue with it not flagging the drive as a boot drive, and they went in with a live disc again and were able to fix the flag issue and all was well, so it could be that this was the issue all along.

Post installation you have a welcome menu with the option to install the proprietary codecs that Debian does not install so the Mint devs give the option to install these, which I did. I also installed the software that I use regularly for recording the show and a little photo editing. Also the Zoom client which has become even more of an essential application with all that is happening in the world at the moment, I now use it several times a week for various reasons and joined my worship community using it this morning.

It’s worth noting that while all the software I needed was available in the Debian repositories it is several versions behind the current releases apart from things like Firefox which are classed as security updates. LibreOffice is on the 6.1.7 branch and the current cutting edge DEB file is 6.4.2.