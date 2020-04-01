MP3

mintCast 331.5 – Audio Schmaudio (mp3)

In our Innards section, we talk more about how we do this show.

And finally, our listener feedback and a few suggestions.

Linux Innards: 

  • Audio setups
    • Moss
    • Josh
      • Ryzen 5 2600 PC
      • M-Audio Uber Mic
      • Native Instruments Traktor Audio 2 Audio Interface
      • Audacity
      • Want to get an arm and pop filter (anyone recommend?)
    • Tony H 
      • HP Intel® Core™ i7-3770 CPU @ 3.40GHz × 8 tower with 24Gig Ram and 256Gb SSD.
      • ProSound USB podcast mic which I got from a bankruptcy sale a couple of years ago for £12. I also have a cheap boom arm and pop filter that I bought on FleaBay after starting on mintCast which reduced vibration and did improve audio.
      • My keyboard is setup with a key combination to mute the mic
    •  Joe
      • Msi ge72 6qd Intel CoreTM i7-6700HQ
      • Samson meteor mic
      • Today i am using the Skullcandy hesh 3 bluetooth headphones
      • Cheap boom arm and extension
    • Leo
      • T450s i5-5300u
      • Behringer UM2 USB Audio Interface
      • MXL 990 Condenser Mic
      • Tascam TH-02 Headphones (w Brainwavz earpads)
      • Samson MK-10 Boom Stand
      • TroyStudio Vocal Booth Box
  • Audio editing
    • Tony
    • Leo
      • Audacity

VIBRATIONS FROM THE ETHER:

  • Tony Sirna
  • Kevin Wisher
  • Brad
  • Henrik Hemrin
  • John Wallis 
  • James Daldry
  • David Yutzy 
  • Brian Ackroyd

Check This Out!

Announcements: 

  • Our next episode will be at 2 pm Central US time, 7 pm UTC, April 5, 2020. That’s 8PM British Summer Time. Thanks Londoner, I hope I got that right. 🙂

Wrap-up:

Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible … 

  • Hobstar for his work on the new logo
  • Josh for all his work on the website
  • Hacker Public Radio for the Mumble server we are using to record
  • Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about.

