mintCast 331.5 – Audio Schmaudio (mp3)
In our Innards section, we talk more about how we do this show.
And finally, our listener feedback and a few suggestions.
Linux Innards:
- Audio setups
- Moss
- Josh
- Ryzen 5 2600 PC
- M-Audio Uber Mic
- Native Instruments Traktor Audio 2 Audio Interface
- Audacity
- Want to get an arm and pop filter (anyone recommend?)
- Tony H
- HP Intel® Core™ i7-3770 CPU @ 3.40GHz × 8 tower with 24Gig Ram and 256Gb SSD.
- ProSound USB podcast mic which I got from a bankruptcy sale a couple of years ago for £12. I also have a cheap boom arm and pop filter that I bought on FleaBay after starting on mintCast which reduced vibration and did improve audio.
- My keyboard is setup with a key combination to mute the mic
- Joe
- Msi ge72 6qd Intel CoreTM i7-6700HQ
- Samson meteor mic
- Today i am using the Skullcandy hesh 3 bluetooth headphones
- Cheap boom arm and extension
- Leo
- T450s i5-5300u
- Behringer UM2 USB Audio Interface
- MXL 990 Condenser Mic
- Tascam TH-02 Headphones (w Brainwavz earpads)
- Samson MK-10 Boom Stand
- TroyStudio Vocal Booth Box
- Audio editing
- Tony
- Leo
- Audacity
VIBRATIONS FROM THE ETHER:
- Tony Sirna
- Kevin Wisher
- Brad
- Henrik Hemrin
- John Wallis
- James Daldry
- David Yutzy
- Brian Ackroyd
Check This Out!
- Leo
- Moss
- ItsFoss has a video on when to use APT update or APT upgrade. Check it out!
- Pixelorama open source pixel editor released
- If you don’t know about OpenStreetMap, you can check it out at ItsFoss
Announcements:
- Our next episode will be at 2 pm Central US time, 7 pm UTC, April 5, 2020. That’s 8PM British Summer Time. Thanks Londoner, I hope I got that right. 🙂
Wrap-up:
- Joe – www.Tllts.org linuxlugcast.com MeWe [email protected]
- Bo – ecnradio.com
- Moss – Triad Bardic College, Peaceful Hippo, MeWe, music on Bandcamp and Moss Bliss’ YouTube channel or Robert Warren’s channel, I should have my ReverbNation site back soon, [email protected], [email protected], Sponsus (Now with Tiers, and a Donate Button!)!
- Tony Hughes – HPR – http://hackerpublicradio.org/correspondents.php?hostid=338 Occasional Blog https://tony-hughes.blogspot.com/ Twitter @TonyH1212, [email protected] [email protected]
- Tony Watts – [email protected], Echoes of Savages (band)
- Josh – [email protected], [email protected], edublocks.org and @all_about_code on Twitter
- Leo – leochavez.org and @leochavez on Twitter, and you can get your five minute news digest at Full Circle Weekly News
Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …
- Hobstar for his work on the new logo
- Josh for all his work on the website
- Hacker Public Radio for the Mumble server we are using to record
- Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download