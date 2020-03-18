MP3

mintCast 330.5 – fdisk FTW (mp3)

Download

In our Innards section, we cover disks, partitioning, and filesystems.

And finally, our listener feedback and a few suggestions.

Linux Innards: 

  • Partitioning Disks and Linux Filesystems
    • Partitioning Types
      • MBR Partitions
        • Can only have 4 Primary Partitions
        • Extended Partitions
        • Logical Partitions
        • Fdisk was the primary tool for managing mbr partition tables
      • GPT Partitions
        • Does away with primary/extended/logical
        • 128 definable partitions by default
        • Gdisk was created to manage GPT partition tables
      • Parted can do both MBR and GPT
    • File Systems
      • EXT3
        • Mkfs.ext3 /dev/sd##
        • Mkfs -t ext3 /dev/sd##
      • EXT4
        • Mkfs.ext4 /dev/sd##
        • Mkfs -t ext4 /dev/sd##
      • Swap
        • Mkswap /dev/sd##
        • Swapon /dev.sd##
    • GPartEd and Disks

 

Vibrations from the Ether:

  • Benjamin Moser
  • Dave Lindberg
  • Larry Murphy
  • George from Tulsa
  • Chris

Check this Out!

Announcements:

  • Our next episode will be at 2 pm Central US time, 7 pm UTC, March 22, 2020.

Wrap-up:

Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible … 

  • Josh for all his work on the website and the livestream
  • Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about (Thanks, Clem!)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Android | RSS

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

One Reply to “mintCast 330.5 – fdisk FTW (mp3)”

  1. Henrik Hemrin
    Reply

    In the vibrations, you said Linux is more difficult than other OS. As a short statement, I tend to agree. For start, it is more difficult because you almost always need to install it, which normally not is needed for other OS. But as a user, I think it must not be so much more difficult to use a Linux OS like Mint, than macOS or Windows.

    You can do difficult things with Linux. Maybe more difficult things than in other OS. I’m not sure if difficult topics you cover in MintCast would be easier to execute in macOS or Windows? Maybe some of those difficult actions actually are easier in Linux, as Linux generally is OpenSource?

    Just a reflection…!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archive.org Hosting

We currently host our podcast at archive.org. If you had considered donating to mintCast, redirect those funds here.

Audacity

As an alternative we also use Audacity as our main audio editing tool so if you would prefer you can donate to them at:

https://www.audacityteam.org/donate/

Subscribe

 RSS - Podcast (OGG)

  RSS - Podcast (MP3)

mintCast on the Web

Email

Twitter

MeWe

Discord

Telegram

Reddit

Episode Archives

Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.