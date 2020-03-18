mintCast 330.5 – fdisk FTW (mp3)

March 18, 2020 MP3

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Download

In our Innards section, we cover disks, partitioning, and filesystems. And finally, our listener feedback and a few suggestions.

Linux Innards:

Partitioning Disks and Linux Filesystems Partitioning Types MBR Partitions Can only have 4 Primary Partitions Extended Partitions Logical Partitions Fdisk was the primary tool for managing mbr partition tables GPT Partitions Does away with primary/extended/logical 128 definable partitions by default Gdisk was created to manage GPT partition tables Parted can do both MBR and GPT File Systems EXT3 Mkfs.ext3 /dev/sd## Mkfs -t ext3 /dev/sd## EXT4 Mkfs.ext4 /dev/sd## Mkfs -t ext4 /dev/sd## Swap Mkswap /dev/sd## Swapon /dev.sd## GPartEd and Disks



Vibrations from the Ether:

Benjamin Moser

Dave Lindberg

Larry Murphy

George from Tulsa

Chris

Check this Out!

Announcements:

Our next episode will be at 2 pm Central US time, 7 pm UTC, March 22, 2020.

Wrap-up:

Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …