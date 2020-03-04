News, OGG, Podcast

mintCast 329.5 – Lucky 777

Download

This week we talk permissions administration, our listener feedback and a few “check this out” items.

LINUX INNARDS:

  • User and Group management
    • id
    • Useradd
      • -c  – Full name
      • -e – Expiration date
      • -s – Default shell
      • -d – Home directory
    • Passwd
    • Usermod
      • -l – rename
      • -L – Lock
      • -U – unlock
    • Userdel
      • -r – remove user data
    • Groupadd
    • Groupmod
    • Gpasswd [-a -d -A] [user] [group]
    • Newgrp [group]
  • Su vs. su – vs. sudo
    • Visudo
  • File permissions
    • UGO
    • RWX
    • Chmod -R
      • r = 4
      • w = 2
      • x = 1
      • = 0
      • rwxrwxrwx = 777
      • rw-rw-rw- = 666
      • rwxrwxr– = 774
      • rw-rw—- = 660
      • rw-r—– = 640
    • chown
    • Umask

Vibrations from the ether:

  • hehemrin
  • Larry Murphy
  • Stan Reichardt
    • https://www.sluug.org/resources/presentations/2020/2020-02-12_permissions.pdf
  • a_stombaugh
  • katya

Check this out! 

Announcements:

  • Our Next Episode will be live March 8th, 2020. 2PM CST, 8PM UTC

