mintCast 329.5 – Lucky 777 (mp3)
This week we talk permissions administration, our listener feedback and a few “check this out” items.
LINUX INNARDS:
- User and Group management
- id
- Useradd
- -c – Full name
- -e – Expiration date
- -s – Default shell
- -d – Home directory
- Passwd
- Usermod
- -l – rename
- -L – Lock
- -U – unlock
- Userdel
- -r – remove user data
- Groupadd
- Groupmod
- Gpasswd [-a -d -A] [user] [group]
- Newgrp [group]
- Su vs. su – vs. sudo
- Visudo
- File permissions
- UGO
- RWX
- Chmod -R
- r = 4
- w = 2
- x = 1
- – = 0
- rwxrwxrwx = 777
- rw-rw-rw- = 666
- rwxrwxr– = 774
- rw-rw—- = 660
- rw-r—– = 640
- chown
- Umask
Vibrations from the ether:
- hehemrin
- Larry Murphy
- Stan Reichardt
- https://www.sluug.org/resources/presentations/2020/2020-02-12_permissions.pdf
- a_stombaugh
- katya
Check this out!
- Joe
- listener librequest
- Listener librequest is producing linux and technology videos on youtube
- Check him out
- Videos are well done and informative
- listener librequest
- Leo
- cheat, a CLI app that presents cheat sheets for commands. Similar to tldr.
- Interview with Simon Peter, creator of AppImage
- GTKStressTest
