mintCast 328.5 – Everything Is a File (mp3)

February 19, 2020

Join us in our Innards section where we talk Linux and hardware guts. And finally, our listener feedback.

LINUX INNARDS:

Linux Hardware Kernel Module Deep Drive

Bo, Leo, Joe

Dmesg – shows all messages from initialization at boot

Journalctl – systemd utility similar to dmesg Shows all journaled entries from systemd Pipe and grep are your friend

Kernel modules – similar to drivers. Modules used by the system to use hardware./ Lsmod Lspci Lsusb Modprobe rmmod

/sys (sysfs) Pseudo file system Linux kernel writes files here containing information about various subsystems, hardware devices, and associated device drivers

/proc (procfs) Contains directory for each running process Also contains hardware related modules and device files

/dev (udev) Linux sees hardware as a file Hardware devices are mapped to files in /dev Udev is the service that maps hardware to files in /dev /etc/udev/rules.d /lib/udev/rules.d Sda Links Uuid

Netlink socket – used to transfer information between the kernel and userspace

Plug in usb > detected by the kernel > updates /sys > sends message to netlink socket > Udev is listening to netlink socket for changes > udev checks rules.d > creates file in /dev > dbus daemon would send out notification of added device

