mintCast 328.5 – Everything Is a File (mp3)

Join us in our Innards section where we talk Linux and hardware guts. 

And finally, our listener feedback.

LINUX INNARDS:

Linux Hardware Kernel Module Deep Drive

Bo, Leo, Joe

  • Dmesg – shows all messages from initialization at boot
  • Journalctl – systemd utility similar to dmesg
    • Shows all journaled entries from systemd
    • Pipe and grep are your friend
  • Kernel modules – similar to drivers. Modules used by the system to use hardware./
    • Lsmod
    • Lspci
    • Lsusb
    • Modprobe
    • rmmod
  • /sys (sysfs)
    • Pseudo file system
    • Linux kernel writes files here containing information about various subsystems, hardware devices, and associated device drivers
  • /proc (procfs)
    • Contains directory for each running process
    • Also contains hardware related modules and device files
  • /dev (udev)
    • Linux sees hardware as a file
    • Hardware devices are mapped to files in /dev
    • Udev is the service that maps hardware to files in /dev
      • /etc/udev/rules.d
      • /lib/udev/rules.d
    • Sda
    • Links
    • Uuid
  • Netlink socket – used to transfer information between the kernel and userspace
  • Plug in usb > detected by the kernel > updates /sys > sends message to netlink socket > Udev is listening to netlink socket for changes > udev checks rules.d > creates file in /dev > dbus daemon would send out notification of added device

  • Our Next Episode will be live Feb 23, 2020. 2PM CST, 8PM UTC

