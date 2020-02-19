mintCast 328.5 – Everything Is a File (mp3)
LINUX INNARDS:
Linux Hardware Kernel Module Deep Drive
Bo, Leo, Joe
- Dmesg – shows all messages from initialization at boot
- Journalctl – systemd utility similar to dmesg
- Shows all journaled entries from systemd
- Pipe and grep are your friend
- Kernel modules – similar to drivers. Modules used by the system to use hardware./
- Lsmod
- Lspci
- Lsusb
- Modprobe
- rmmod
- /sys (sysfs)
- Pseudo file system
- Linux kernel writes files here containing information about various subsystems, hardware devices, and associated device drivers
- /proc (procfs)
- Contains directory for each running process
- Also contains hardware related modules and device files
- /dev (udev)
- Linux sees hardware as a file
- Hardware devices are mapped to files in /dev
- Udev is the service that maps hardware to files in /dev
- /etc/udev/rules.d
- /lib/udev/rules.d
- Sda
- Links
- Uuid
- Netlink socket – used to transfer information between the kernel and userspace
- Plug in usb > detected by the kernel > updates /sys > sends message to netlink socket > Udev is listening to netlink socket for changes > udev checks rules.d > creates file in /dev > dbus daemon would send out notification of added device
