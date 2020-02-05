mintCast 327.5 – Doppelganger (mp3)

Joe

Took a couple of tries and an assist from Moss to get it installed because of an issue with the installer

Very Modern looking and a very nice color scheme

Applications ran smooth and startup times were not that long. All in all, no complaints although I did notice that some of the tools that I use were missing. Most specifically disks, which i can handle using fstab and i am not sure what ubuntu uses instead also disk usage analyzer.

Rotation works well after I went into settings general and turned it on

I went through my usual, installing x2go client and server and the snap of Standard Notes. All are working well.

Going to try Pluma instead of gedit and see how I like it.

For some reason sshfs set up but none of my normal scripting/automation stuff worked for it. If-up and if-down did not seem to function. I am able to make the scripts work when I run them manually but they are ignored by the system

The most interesting aspect that I have found in this release is that it includes a 32 bit efi built in. So I attempted to install it on one of my old 8 inch tablets that had a 32bit efi but a 64 bit processor. It loaded up and i was able to start up the install process but it would lock up everytime it got to the region selection. It was also very slow on the device. But that is the fault of the device. I also went through the hoops to try and install Linux Mint and got the same issue. Mate worked though. Forgot how much work it was to get one of these set up.

Beyond that, I can say that the OS feels very nice and is responsive, other than the issue with not being able to do a basic install.

Do want to mention that since this is the 7140 I have no way of testing if suspend and resume work properly.