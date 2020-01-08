mintCast 325.5 – Oracles Virtually Boxed In (mp3)
In our Innards section, we make our 2020 Predictions!
And finally, our listener feedback
LINUX INNARDS:
2020 Predictions:
- Joe
- We will see many more operating systems that are optimized and working for the Raspberry Pi 4.
- Probably also see a new slim version sometime this year
- Microsoft will push more towards applications that can run on either operating system. We will still be blind to their evil plans.
- The announcement for edge OS will be towards the end of the year
- Leo
- Microsoft Office will have a native Linux version released
- Adobe Photoshop will have a native Linux version released
- AutoCAD will have a native Linux version released
- Moss will record a Gentoo show
- Firefox vs. The World. Firefox will be the last popular non-Chromium holdout.
- Tony W
- Maru OS will significantly expand supported devices
- Will add support for a Oneplus device, very likely 3/3T
- Will also add support for Galaxy Note devices, Note 9 and/or Note 10
- We will see convergence on Pine64 devices, with Pinephone able to dock to peripherals and run full desktop applications
- A big box store will sell a PC preconfigured with Linux in 2020
- Maru OS will significantly expand supported devices
- Tony H
- Linux Driver support will continue to improve and more hardware manufacturers (Nvidia I’m looking at you) will develop open source Linux Drivers.
- I’m banking on a New R.Pi revision if not a totally new model, I still think that adding M.2 support, as other SBC manufacturers have, is the way to go in the long term. But this will probably require a totally new board design and may still be a year or 2 away. It may be that someone designs an add on board that will provide this function, but if they do it needs to be a device that allows the drive to be the boot drive.
- Moss
- I was going to beg off on any predictions. But no. Now that Canonical has agreements with Microsoft for WSL and Amazon for Ubuntu Pro and AWS, I predict they will begin (or continue, if they have already begun in secret) working on agreements with other megacorps such as Alphabet, Oracle, SAP, and Apache.
- If they succeed with any one of these new alliances, they will be insulated from potential buyouts and takeovers. I therefore predict this is the year they go IPO.
- Oliver
- End of Windows 7 support won’t increase the Linux desktop uptake
- Intel’s new Graphics card wont suck on Linux
- Eric Lietz (listener)
- Purism will go out of business – the Librem 5 phone endeavor will put it under
- The PinePhone will be an amazing product and success story for Pine64
- An major industry specific software company (Adobe, Autodesk (for AutoCAD), or similar) will offer a Linux version for a flagship software product
- Microsoft will offer Office 365 on Linux
- Linux preinstalled from a major hardware supplier will be available in big box stores available off of the shelf
VIBRATIONS FROM THE ETHER:
- Katya* (from Discord)
- Erik Lietz
- Benjamin Moser
CHECK THIS OUT!
- Moss
- Tony H
- Joe
ANNOUNCEMENTS:
- Next Episode will be January 12th, 2PM Central, 8PM UTC
WRAP-UP:
- Joe – www.Tllts.org linuxlugcast.com MeWe [email protected]
- Bo – undercastnetwork.com
- Moss – Triad Bardic College, Peaceful Hippo, MeWe, music on Bandcamp and Moss Bliss’ YouTube channel or Robert Warren’s channel, I should have my ReverbNation site back soon, [email protected], [email protected], Sponsus (Now with Tiers, and a Donate Button!)!
- Tony Hughes – HPR – http://hackerpublicradio.org/correspondents.php?hostid=338 Occasional Blog https://tony-hughes.blogspot.com/ Twitter @TonyH1212, [email protected] [email protected]
- Tony Watts – [email protected], Echoes of Savages (band)
- Josh – [email protected], [email protected], edublocks.org and @all_about_code on Twitter
- Leo – leochavez.org and @leochavez on Twitter, and you can get your five minute news digest at Full Circle Weekly News
Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …
- Josh for all his work on the website and the livestream
- Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about (Thanks, Clem!)
Podcast: Play in new window | Download