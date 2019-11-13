mintCast 321.5 – Wololo
LINUX INNARDS:
- Intro
- When NOT to recommend
- Dependence on proprietary software
- Audio/video production, but depends on the need. Some FOSS applications are very good at the basics
- Too resistant to change
- Not receptive to idea of free software being quality – assume free = low quality and not professional or dependable
- When they have unsupported hardware
- Dependence on proprietary software
- When to recommend
- Mostly just uses their computer for Internet and email
- Already uses some open source software, Open/LibreOffice, Firefox, VLC, GIMP/Glimpse etc.
- Have unsupported Win version (Vista, etc) on old hardware
- Interested in new stuff
- Wants to learn to program
- Put Linux on in a dual boot
- “Just in case” second OS for someone who will primarily use Windows/Mac
- Grub Customizer to move Linux to 2nd boot option in this scenario
- Linux first, retain Windows/Mac “just in case”
- “Just in case” second OS for someone who will primarily use Windows/Mac
- Distro to use
- Mint, obviously
- Fedora if they want to get into computer administration or IT
- MX for older machines or dislike of systemd {which other light 32-bit distros?}
- Deepin or Pearl Desktop 8 for super pretty desktops (both of these may be contraindicated for political reasons)
- Don’t be afraid to recommend buying used hardware when the user really needs it. T430s and X220s are cheap and will be good for another 5+ years. Any intel first gen i3/5 or AMD equivalent (6), is more than adequate for low resource case usage.
- Anything else, for different use cases?
I run several Linux systems at home, but support Windows Server at work, required for several proprietary accounting and tax programs. I feel you gave out some misinformation: there is a 2019 version of Windows Server. We run the previous version on multiple computers, and it’s rock solid.
I have Mint Mate on a 32-bit netbook which I use as a file server. Solid as a rock, and just sips electricity.