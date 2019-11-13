mintCast 321.5 – Wololo (mp3)

November 13, 2019 MP3

In our Innards section, we decide when it’s the right time to suggest switching to Linux.

And finally, our community feedback.

LINUX INNARDS:

Intro

When NOT to recommend Dependence on proprietary software Audio/video production, but depends on the need. Some FOSS applications are very good at the basics Too resistant to change Not receptive to idea of free software being quality – assume free = low quality and not professional or dependable When they have unsupported hardware

When to recommend Mostly just uses their computer for Internet and email Already uses some open source software, Open/LibreOffice, Firefox, VLC, GIMP/Glimpse etc. Have unsupported Win version (Vista, etc) on old hardware Interested in new stuff Wants to learn to program

Put Linux on in a dual boot “Just in case” second OS for someone who will primarily use Windows/Mac Grub Customizer to move Linux to 2nd boot option in this scenario Linux first, retain Windows/Mac “just in case”

Distro to use Mint, obviously Fedora if they want to get into computer administration or IT MX for older machines or dislike of systemd {which other light 32-bit distros?} Deepin or Pearl Desktop 8 for super pretty desktops (both of these may be contraindicated for political reasons) Don’t be afraid to recommend buying used hardware when the user really needs it. T430s and X220s are cheap and will be good for another 5+ years. Any intel first gen i3/5 or AMD equivalent (6), is more than adequate for low resource case usage. Anything else, for different use cases?



VIBRATIONS FROM THE ETHER:

CHECK THIS OUT!

Moss – new find, FossPost – they also have a Telegram (announcements only) called OpenPigeon

ANNOUNCEMENTS:

Next Show: Nov 17, 2019 – 2PM central time

WRAP-UP:

