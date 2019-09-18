mintCast 317.5 – Peer into the Void (mp3)

I work on Void Linux so I have a distribution I like using. One reason I started contributing is that feeling “This would be perfect, if only…” and the fact that I could fix that problem myself. There was no change process, nothing except a quick trip to github and a few days to try and get a package in. This is with zero packaging experience at this point, mind you. My package was still accepted.

I have used other distros, and they have their places, but Void works for me, and, when I don’t want to be tinkering with Void, it helps me be more productive. My computers work for me, instead of me for them. If I don’t want to be worrying about my Linux, I don’t have to. And therefore, to make sure this distribution will be here tomorrow, next week, next year, (IN TEN YEARS), I donate time to the project.