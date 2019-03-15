Archive folders on Archive.com

There are now several folders available with the mintCast archive to make it easier for you to find older episodes if wanted these go from episode 1 up to episode 250 I will add 251 to 300 shortly.

001 to 121 https://archive.org/details/MintcastProductionsArchiveVolume1

122 to 150 https://archive.org/search.php?query=mintcast%20archive

151 to 200 https://archive.org/details/mintcast169_201903

201 to 250 https://archive.org/details/mintcast211_201903

 

I’m not sure how many will find it useful but it does make it a little easier to access older episodes so if your a show kleptomaniac, enjoy.

Remember if you would like to support the show, then we are asking for donations to be made to archive.org

Tony H

 

 

