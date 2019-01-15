mintCast 300 Blast from the past

Correction: It is, in fact, 2019, not 2018.
Correction: At ~7:10 in the podcast, Leo says interviews will be released Monday. The correct day that interviews will begin their release is Wednesday, January 16th. And one a day thereafter.
Interview Intros:
- Charles
- Leo: Charles and I were having trouble with Mumble and after a bit of frustration, ended up using our phones in a throwback to the original episodes with Rothgar.
- Rothgar
- Bo
- SiKing
- Tony W: Shorter convo. Still on Mint! Intro to mumble
- Rob
- Leo: Almost made the teaser the part about the Canterbury project
- https://bbs.archlinux.org/viewtopic.php?id=116055
- Tony W: Rob, as ever,the encourager
- Joe Ressington
- Tony H
- Isaac
- Bo
Bi-Weekly Wanderings:
- Rob
- Anthony (Antman)
- Leo
- Updated my laptop LAST NIGHT to 19.1
- Getting my feet wet with editing interviews and teasers
- Joe
- Picked up the Dell Venue 11 pro 7130
- Sold my old laptop
- Might try to sell dell venue pro 8 mint machine
- And the asus transformer t100ta
- Watching CES coverage
- https://symless.com/synergy
- X2go
- Tony Watts
- Dell Venue 11 pro 7130 too
- (car)
- KDE Neon – audio issues
- Bo
- Joe shamed me off of arch
- Tony Hughes
- Fixed my issue with VirtualBox sound after a little bit of playing around I changed the Audio setting from the default ICH AC97 to my internal Intel HD Audio, and this cured the issue.
- DIY headphone padding job.
Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …
- Charles, Rothgar, SiKing, Rob, Harrison, Joe, and Isaac
- Peter Paterson for trumpeting our episode 300 info all over the place, in person and online
- KWisher for the “PiCaster”, a Raspberry Pi that streams each episode as we record it
- The folks at Hacker Public Radio for the Mumble server we use to communicate
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about
Announcements
- Next episode will air at 2PM Central Time on Sunday 27th January 3pm EST/8pmUTC
- https://t.me/mintCast