mintCast 300 Blast from the past

Correction: It is, in fact, 2019, not 2018.

Correction: At ~7:10 in the podcast, Leo says interviews will be released Monday. The correct day that interviews will begin their release is Wednesday, January 16th. And one a day thereafter.

Interview Intros:

  • Charles
    • Leo: Charles and I were having trouble with Mumble and after a bit of frustration, ended up using our phones in a throwback to the original episodes with Rothgar.
  • Rothgar
    • Bo
  • SiKing
    • Tony W: Shorter convo.  Still on Mint! Intro to mumble
  • Rob
  • Joe Ressington
    • Tony H
  • Isaac
    • Bo

Bi-Weekly Wanderings:

  • Rob
  • Anthony (Antman)
  • Leo
    • Updated my laptop LAST NIGHT to 19.1
    • Getting my feet wet with editing interviews and teasers
  • Joe
  • Tony Watts
    • Dell Venue 11 pro 7130 too
    • (car)
    • KDE Neon – audio issues
  • Bo
    • Joe shamed me off of arch
  • Tony Hughes
    • Fixed my issue with VirtualBox sound after a little bit of playing around I changed the Audio setting from the default ICH AC97 to my internal Intel HD Audio, and this cured the issue.
    • DIY headphone padding job.

 

Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …

  • Charles, Rothgar, SiKing, Rob, Harrison, Joe, and Isaac
  • Peter Paterson for trumpeting our episode 300 info all over the place, in person and online
  • KWisher for the “PiCaster”, a Raspberry Pi that streams each episode as we record it
  • The folks at Hacker Public Radio for the Mumble server we use to communicate
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about

