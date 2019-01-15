mintCast 300 Blast from the past

Download

Correction: It is, in fact, 2019, not 2018.

Correction: At ~7:10 in the podcast, Leo says interviews will be released Monday. The correct day that interviews will begin their release is Wednesday, January 16th. And one a day thereafter.

Interview Intros:

Charles Leo: Charles and I were having trouble with Mumble and after a bit of frustration, ended up using our phones in a throwback to the original episodes with Rothgar.

Rothgar Bo

SiKing Tony W: Shorter convo. Still on Mint! Intro to mumble

Rob Leo: Almost made the teaser the part about the Canterbury project https://bbs.archlinux.org/viewtopic.php?id=116055 Tony W: Rob, as ever,the encourager

Joe Ressington Tony H

Isaac Bo



Bi-Weekly Wanderings:

Rob

Anthony (Antman)

Leo Updated my laptop LAST NIGHT to 19.1 Getting my feet wet with editing interviews and teasers

Joe Picked up the Dell Venue 11 pro 7130 Sold my old laptop Might try to sell dell venue pro 8 mint machine And the asus transformer t100ta Watching CES coverage https://symless.com/synergy X2go https://wiki.x2go.org/doku.php



Tony Watts Dell Venue 11 pro 7130 too (car) KDE Neon – audio issues



Bo Joe shamed me off of arch

Tony Hughes Fixed my issue with VirtualBox sound after a little bit of playing around I changed the Audio setting from the default ICH AC97 to my internal Intel HD Audio, and this cured the issue. DIY headphone padding job.



Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible …

Charles, Rothgar, SiKing, Rob, Harrison, Joe, and Isaac

Peter Paterson for trumpeting our episode 300 info all over the place, in person and online

KWisher for the “PiCaster”, a Raspberry Pi that streams each episode as we record it

The folks at Hacker Public Radio for the Mumble server we use to communicate

The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about

Announcements

Next episode will air at 2PM Central Time on Sunday 27th January 3pm EST/8pmUTC

