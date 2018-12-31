mintCast 299 Last Episode of 2018

Bi-Weekly Wanderings:
- Leo
- Fresh install of Linux Mint 19.1, but wine-staging was weird
- Making loads of backgrounds https://linux.pictures
- Joe
- Playing Watch Dogs
- UPlay on linux. BOOOO
- Updating the tablets to 19.1
- Using sshfs and vpn from far away
- Server is down!!!!!!!!!!
- Watching Linus Tech Tips
- Playing Watch Dogs
- Tony Watts
- Updated podcast/recording machine to 19.1
- Windows hard drive clone attempt in GParted not going so well today
- Retropie setup with PS2 controllers is awesome!
- Bo
- Playing Alan Wake on Proton
- Enable FXAA
- Playing Alan Wake on Proton
- Tony Hughes
- Installing Mint 19.1 on a Lenovo x61s. Runs well for a 11+ year old laptop.
- Updated my Mint 19 installs to 19.1
- LUG Xmas party
- As it’s been the Holidays, visiting relatives in Scotland and only got back this afternoon.
- Watching YouTube videos on restoring and customizing diecast metal cars.
The News:
- Oracle VirtualBox 6 released
- Linus Torvalds recently expressed his views on why Linux couldn’t capture the desktop market.
- KDE plasma available as snap package
- Top Snaps in 2018 (according to Ubuntu blog)
- Windows is coming to Chromebooks
- 5 best Linux distros of 2018
New year predictions:
Joe
- This year we will not only see edge on chromium we will also see edge OS based on chromium.
- Dex/Linux will develop into something useable
- A distro that uses snap for all applications by design.
Leo
- Microsoft Edge will be available for Linux
- GUI Applications will be supported in Windows Subsystem for Linux
Bo
- Year of the Proton desktop!
- I predict in 2019 games will advertise Proton support.
- What the hell is happening to Ubuntu? IPO or Purchased by IBM competitor?
Tony W
- N64 Classic Mini will be released, with Goldeneye and running Linux
- Librem 5 will ship in late 2019 (November/December)
- A big box store will sell a computer with desktop Linux pre-installed
Tony H
- A new Raspberry Pi will be launched with better hardware (USB3, 2Gig Ram, m2 SSD port) and a new board format but at the $35 price point
Check This Out!
- Joe
- https://ameridroid.com/products/odroid-go-game-kit
- Cool little hand held that looks like it would be fun to put together
- http://www.studioteabag.com/science/dell-venue-pro-linux/DV11P/
- The best tablet to run linux on????
- https://ameridroid.com/products/odroid-go-game-kit
- Leo
Announcements:
- Next episode, which will be episode 300…. Expect something a little different, will air at 2PM Central Time on Sunday 13th January 2019.