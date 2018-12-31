mintCast 299 Last Episode of 2018

Bi-Weekly Wanderings:

  • Leo
    • Fresh install of Linux Mint 19.1, but wine-staging was weird
    • Making loads of backgrounds https://linux.pictures
  • Joe
    • Playing Watch Dogs
      • UPlay on linux.  BOOOO
    • Updating the tablets to 19.1
    • Using sshfs and vpn from far away
    • Server is down!!!!!!!!!!
    • Watching Linus Tech Tips
  • Tony Watts
    • Updated podcast/recording machine to 19.1
    • Windows hard drive clone attempt in GParted not going so well today
    • Retropie setup with PS2 controllers is awesome!
  • Bo
    • Playing Alan Wake on Proton
      • Enable FXAA
  • Tony Hughes
    • Installing Mint 19.1 on a Lenovo x61s. Runs well for a 11+ year old laptop.
    • Updated my Mint 19 installs to 19.1
    • LUG Xmas party
    • As it’s been the Holidays, visiting relatives in Scotland and only got back this afternoon.
    • Watching YouTube videos on restoring and customizing diecast metal cars.

The News:

  1. Oracle VirtualBox 6 released  
  2. Linus Torvalds recently expressed his views on why Linux couldn’t capture the desktop market. 
  3. KDE plasma available as snap package
  4. Top Snaps in 2018 (according to Ubuntu blog)
  5. Windows is coming to Chromebooks 
  6. 5 best Linux distros of 2018    

New year predictions:

Joe

  • This year we will not only see edge on chromium we will also see edge OS based on chromium.
  • Dex/Linux will develop into something useable
  • A distro that uses snap for all applications by design.

Leo

  • Microsoft Edge will be available for Linux
  • GUI Applications will be supported in Windows Subsystem for Linux

Bo

  • Year of the Proton desktop!
    • I predict in 2019 games will advertise Proton support.
  • What the hell is happening to Ubuntu? IPO or Purchased by IBM competitor?

Tony W

  • N64 Classic Mini will be released, with Goldeneye and running Linux
  • Librem 5 will ship in late 2019 (November/December)
  • A big box store will sell a computer with desktop Linux pre-installed

Tony H

  • A new Raspberry Pi will be launched with better hardware (USB3, 2Gig Ram, m2 SSD port) and a new board format but at the $35 price point

Check This Out!

Announcements:

  • Next episode, which will be episode 300…. Expect something a little different, will air at 2PM Central Time on Sunday 13th January 2019.

