mintCast 298 Lots of News

Bi-Weekly Wanderings:
- Leo
- Testing Linux Mint 19.1 Beta in a VM and on my main desktop
- Joe
- Setting up a car server entertainment system for upcoming road trip
- Plex
- Easytether
- Mopidy?
- Which device to use
- New keyboard
- Odd shaped keys and extra keys
- What to script to the extra keys
- Lg hbs 810 headset soldering,
- Why i like it and the pitfalls.
- Setting up a car server entertainment system for upcoming road trip
- Tony Watts
- Looking at DD-WRT and Open WRT install on TP Link AC1200 following DNS settings disappearing in proprietary firmware settings
- SSD upgrades for podcasting machine and family computer
- Tony Hughes
- Playing with Mint 19.1 beta, both in Virtualbox and on a Dell E6220 No major issues but no major improvements unless it’s background stuff.
- Pricing up an Entroware Desktop system that I’m thinking of buying in the new year. I’ve not had a NEW, new system for over 15 years and just came into a little money and fancy something to last at least the next 5-10 years.
- Buying used laptops at my local computer auction for a friend so her son can have a newer laptop for Christmas. This is where I get most of my PC’s and Laptops.
- Also playing with MX 17.1 32 bit in VB and it will run with 256mb Ram, although as the test was on an i5 laptop not quite a true test so I may install the 18beta on a Lenovo X61s dual core to see how it plays with 10+ year old hardware.
- At the LUG Yesterday I helped a member install windows 10 onto a Dell optiplex 7010 so he can write a magazine article on using the Pi as a Steam link controller.
- Moss
- Raspberry Pi 1 is a Gateway Drug.
- Computer was not working right. Turned out, Mullvad did not automatically recognize my laptop on wifi, but works properly with Ethernet. This is a setup issue, not a Mullvad issue.
- My Fire cover came in, it’s not that nice (poor fit, and plastic is not gel).
- And the Uber app “required” me to upgrade my phone. I had trouble with a refurb X4, am waiting for the replacement.
The News:
- Mint 19.1
- Linux Mint 19.1 (Cinnamon) IT’S BETA
- Linux Mint 19.1 (MATE)
- Linux Mint 19.1 (XFCE)
- Android Trojan masquerades as battery app, uses PayPal app to steal money from you.
- Epic Games releases game store competitor to Steam for “other open platforms”
Releasing game engine/dev tools for “All Platforms”
- Possible Microsoft Edge for Linux
- Opera launches built-in cryptocurrency wallet for android
- Adobe Customer Care – “There isn’t enough demand for Linux build”
- Steam Controller v0.4.6 and v.0.4.9.2 (experimental) released
- DXVK v0.9.4 released
- Jellyfin released to replace Emby after Emby closed its source
- No Jellyfin apps, but as of now, will work with Emby apps
Check This Out
- Joe
- Kodi on steamlink
- Really simple to setup
- Kodi on steamlink
- Bo
- Moss
- Abishek at It’s Foss wrote a tutorial about using a simple tool for converting audio files from one format to another in Linux. Abishek wrote even more cool tutorials. See ItsFoss.org.
Announcements:
Ep 299 on December 30th at 2PM US/Central