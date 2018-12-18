mintCast 298 Lots of News

Tony Hughes

Playing with Mint 19.1 beta, both in Virtualbox and on a Dell E6220 No major issues but no major improvements unless it’s background stuff.

Pricing up an Entroware Desktop system that I’m thinking of buying in the new year. I’ve not had a NEW, new system for over 15 years and just came into a little money and fancy something to last at least the next 5-10 years.

Buying used laptops at my local computer auction for a friend so her son can have a newer laptop for Christmas. This is where I get most of my PC’s and Laptops.

Also playing with MX 17.1 32 bit in VB and it will run with 256mb Ram, although as the test was on an i5 laptop not quite a true test so I may install the 18beta on a Lenovo X61s dual core to see how it plays with 10+ year old hardware.