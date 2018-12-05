Download

Bi-Weekly Wanderings:

Leo

Played with OSMC at Tony Hughes’ recommendation.

Digging through Snap, Flatpak and AppImages

Tony W

Purchases: SSDs,Google home mini + chromecast, chromecast audio, random stuff for the pi

Played with pi zero with limited success (more on that later)

Richard Thompson concert

Joe

Started playing Skyrim again along with purchasing Fallout 4. Tried to get them to play under linux but severe audio and lockup issues. More tinkering required

Trying out Cairo toolbar in mint

Tony H

For the first time I’ve been playing with OBS to record my screen so I can make video tutorials of how to use some of the software I use, this came out of a request by one of the hosts to run through using VirtualBox in Linux, so I had a go. As a first attempt it was not perfect but I got to play with a new piece of software.

I’ve also been continuing to play with the Raspberry Pi 3B and run Ubuntu Maté had a problem with Firefox stopping to work, so I had to install Chromium which works fine, still trying to figure the Firefox issue.

I ordered and received a new mic boom and pop filter and set that up, not sure how much difference it will make to my audio recording quality but every little helps. I’m also playing with Audacity to improve my Audio editing skills for the show, again time will tell how good this turns out. I had a long chat with Joe Ressington about processing the show audio to get the best quality we can achieve.

Installed Mint 19 on a spare Dell E6220 i5 with 4Gig Ram, 25 minutes for the whole process including swapping out the SSD to preserve the Win10 install and updating the system.

Moss

Minty Fresh! I added LMDE 3 to sda4 and LM 19 Cinnamon to sda6. No more Ubuntu on the laptop, just a backup partition (sda5) of KDE neon 18.04. (Also a couple drops of peppermint oil in my coffee!)

Lots of little purchases to make the Pi work. Almost done. Waiting for USB WiFi dongle. Got USB extension cable for my keyboard, 32Gb USB key, 7-port powered USB hub. I have put BerryBoot on the SD card, not turned it on since.

Still trying to get an orange cover for my Fire tablet; got the wrong one, right one should show up in a week. Wife claimed the one with the blue cover, had to buy another Fire for me and then get another for my even-poorer-than-me cousin. Working with Nova launcher, checked out a few other launchers and didn’t like them as much..

The News:

Bo – Krita launches ask.krita.org

Community can ask questions, answers provided by staff and community members.

Bo – Nvidia 410 and 415 driver updates could break Vulcan, Link to fix issue

“library_path”: “libGLX_nvidia.so.0”

Tested on my system and did not have this issue.

The big news Ubuntu 18.04 will be supported for ten years.

https://itsfoss.com/ubuntu-18-04-ten-year-support/

Tony H – Fedora 27 End of Life

In Linux related news, systemd has introduced a new feature [https://itsfoss.com/systemd-features/] to help in case of boot failures.

Finnish company Nekuno working on Linux phone running Plasma Mobile https://www.zdnet.com/article/first-truly-open-source-smartphone-necuno-unveils-its-kde-on-linux-handset/

Linux Innards:

Tony W: Pi Zero with Berryboot (Raspbian, OpenElec etc) and Retropie card.

Used berryboot built in options to install Raspbian (very slow on the zero) and Openelec

Used Etcher to make retropie SD

Etcher was an app image

Struggled with controller detection (wired PS2, XBox One, old MS Sidewinder, arcade controls)

Worked with keyboard

Bluetooth controls are supported for XBox One, Wiimotes. Requires some config

Bo: Pi 3 icecast2 streaming server/client

Liquidsoup + icecast2 = server side audio playback

Icecast2 install on DO + pi3 relay icecast server

Leo:

Flatpak, why the big size?

Used OSMC on a Pi B+ and a Pi 2 B+. Obviously the Pi 2 was better, but Pi 1 was quite usable.z

Joe:

Got a new Microphone: Blue Snowball

PI stuff

Mopidy JukeBox build rework

External drive

SD filling up

Attempting to install alexa pi

Berryboot build of wonder

BB build using 32gb usb3.o

Got it setup with openelec and retropie as well as raspbian and ubuntu server

Retropie woes

BB build using 120gb external

Still in process

Moss – I got nuthin’. Waiting for the wifi dongle. Got BerryBoot on SD, haven’t run it yet.

Announcements:

Ep 298 on December 16th at 2PM US/Central