mintCast 296 VPN and PI

Bi-Weekly Wanderings:

Leo Setting up PiVPN and Pi-Hole on Pi’s and migrating them to a full Ubuntu VM. Testing out K/Ubuntu 18.10. Solus broke for me, gamingwise.

Tony H Using a USB sound card so I could use my headset with integrated microphone on my Toshiba z30 with only a combined audio jack, while on the road last week. Worked flawlessly during the mumble discussion

Playing with OSMC on raspberry pi and flashing up my Motorola lapdock

more on that later.

Tony W Tinkering with Plex, Kodi for Xbox One, bulk file renamer (built into Caja, Thunar). Procured a Pi Zero

Moss USB Sticks – color-coded distros for helpful installations

Continued playing with OpenMandriva 3.03, had a glitch in GRUB after kernel upgrade, fixed it. Tried Rosa, it locked stuff on my computer, had to install something else on that partition to fix it.I will wait for OM4 and install that.

I received a Raspberry Pi 1 with clear case from Joe. Also got a cover for my Fire tablet we talked about, another gift from the mintCast crew.

MeWe group

Plugged mintCast to friends

mintCast t-shirts? Hoodies? Stickers? Thoughts…

Bo Jack audio setup podcast studio

Linux servers never die

Joe More work on youtube-dl and sshfs

David Working on kidsbizclub.org

The News:

In Groundbreaking Decision, Feds Say Hacking DRM to Fix Your Electronics Is Legal

Motorola Supports Right to Repair with Hardware Repair Kits

Opera will block those annoying cookie dialog boxes on its Android app

Opera CEO: Sale To Chinese Consortium Wasn’t Our Decision article says $1.2B

Opera sold to Chinese company for $600M

Samsung project “Linux on Dex” enters Beta

Mark Shuttleworth says he’s not selling anytime soon

Sourcegraph: An Open-Source Source Code Search Engine

CPod: An Open Source, Cross-platform Podcast App

VPNs

What is a VPN?

Why do I need one?

PIA $6.95/mo, $39.95/12 mos, $69.95/24 mos – US Based

NordVPN $11.95/mo, $83.88/12 mos, $95.75/24 mos – Panama based

Mullvad 5 Eu per month, Paypal or Bitcoin. Period. – Sweden based (not good for Netflix, Hulu users)

ProtonVPN.com Free Limited, Basic $48/yr, Plus $96/yr, Visionary $288/yr (some discounts for ProtonMail users) – Switzerland based

ProtonVPN has account charges based on how much access you have. Free only gives you 1 device and 3 nations to connect to. It goes up from there. The others are full access, just length of term.

Some free options: https://www.techradar.com/vpn/the-best-free-vpn-services-of-2018

Apps, openVPN, or Wireguard?

Router VPN or Device-based?

Pi Projects

Leo – PiVPN for logging into my home network and tinkering with my various services (Plex, OpenMediaVault, Pi-Hole, etc.). Pi-Hole for removing ads around the web. uBlock origin for everything Pi-Hole misses.

Tony H – OSMC Box for playing all my ripped DVD’s and video from the net. Installed to both a Pi 2 which works very well, and to a Pi Zero W, which works well if a little slowly, I wouldn’t want to use the Zero W for streaming web video, say from YouTube, but just to play local media it works fine.

I also installed the Pi version of Ubuntu Maté which works well on a Raspberry Pi 3 but seriously struggles to set up correctly on the Pi2 although this was with my Lapdock and I need to investigate if this is the problem or if the Pi2 is just a little underpowered for Ubuntu, despite Raspbian working without a hitch.

Tony W: Saving this until next episode

Pi Zero Retropie, wiimote pairing.

Arcade cabinet

David

Joe

Mopidy

Berryboot

VPN docker

SSH port forwarding

HTTPS

Secure messaging

Bo

Daily Drawing bot

Moss (Got my Pi 11/13, waiting for SD card for OS)

Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ Released For $25

Finally! The Venerable RISC OS is Now Open Source

More Pi to come! OSMC,