mintCast 295 – Linux on Mobile

Download

Bi-Weekly Wanderings:

Tony H

I’ve been playing with Audacity, and putting some of the tutorial that Rob did after the last recording on editing the show audio, into practice.

I’ve installed and had a little play with LMDE in a VirtualBox machine. Despite the fact that most of the packages are several versions behind, (LibreOffice is still on the 5.2 branch) it looks like a very solid distribution.

I’ve been pulling a couple of very old laptops apart for the spares before whatever can not be reused goes off to the recycle centre, and I mean old, one of them was on DDR RAM modules

Tinkering with Lenovo X200 tablet with Mint 19 Mate.

Moss I installed Ubuntu Studio 18.10, got tired of how XFCE works and put MATE on it. Happy now. My wife had a problem with her Ubuntu MATE 16.04 installation. Easiest way to fix it was with LM19, so I did. Only hiccup was we found it she had never logged in to Firefox so she had to remember or recover her logins. I could have spent hours researching and correcting the issue, but felt she had been in 16.04 too long already, and it only took 3 hours to install LM19 and get it to look and work like she wanted. Had to teach her how to use Terminal to attach to Mullvad using Wireguard, but she’s seen me do it a lot already. I downloaded the latest versions of OpenMandrivaLx 3.03 and Mageia 6. Mageia 6 refused to install, with a very clunky installation process. Looking at OpenMandriva installation disk, the first few screens act like my laptop and tv are halves of the same monitor, and splits the selection boxes across them. This is wonky as they think the monitors are on opposite sides from where they actually are. After those early selection screens it goes to the laptop screen. Nothing in this world beats the Calamares Installer.| OpenMandriva can write to my printer without a driver download and with only a few mouse clicks. (Always a headache, solved by downloading a driver installer from Brother in Debian distros.) | But in the end, OpenMandriva refuses to install, because it says the partition I’m installing it to is already mounted and so is unwritable. | I found that if I do a Manual Partition, I can mark the partition to be formatted, and this solves the problem. So I installed it. Then went to do updates. Over 1300 of them. Totally froze the KDE Discover installer. I tried it via terminal, and found that Terminal is affected by system timeouts (which I thought I’d shut off) and it messed up the whole disk. I did a complete reinstall and babysat the entire process, with much success and many good things, but do not recommend for new users due to these issues.



Leo Lenovo Thinkpad Tablet 2. Bootloader seems like it’s locked or is just really good at ignoring me Moving Plex from OpenMediaVault to its own VM. Trying out the snap. Playing with my Yeti to get better audio quality.



Tony Watts Lots of tinkering with Linux mobile OS, the Nexus 5 and LG Urbane smartwatch Met somebody moderately famous playing acoustic “gig” at Mexican restaurant

Joe Playing with Libresonic and Plex to change how i see my podcasts Youtube-dl used for some that are only on youtube



The News:

Tony H – Linus is Back in Charge of Linux

Moss has a pile of stuff on this, are we going to run on this for a bit or just leave it alone? (I’m cool with it either way – Moss) Never got a decision on this

[Said Ton of Stuff:

It strikes me that a purchase of Red Hat by IBM makes perfect sense. It has long been said that no manager ever got fired for buying IBM; it can certainly also be said that no IT manager ever got fired for buying Red Hat. I also note that Red Hat just recently bought Gluster, a cloud storage company.

Everyone keeps saying that Linux isn’t taking over the desktop because there’s no huge corporation pushing it. Is that about to change? And if so, will it still be FOSS?

Also, Bad Voltage hosts surmised that the end result is for Jim Whitehurst to take over as CEO of IBM and turn that struggling behemoth around. Apparently IBM has lost money 14 of the last 15 quarters, while Red Hat is growing apace, so they want to use this to turn IBM’s culture around.]

Linux Innards

Leo: Status of Linux mobile phones Intro to Librem 5 phone, what the project is about Privacy first — does not track you PureOS comes stock, but any Linux distro will do Latest updates on Librem 5 to ship in 2019

TonyW Brief discussion of Google-less Android Lineage OS F-Droid Overview of Ubuntu Touch (UBPorts) Tony’s experience with Ubuntu touch on Nexus 5 Overview of Plasma Mobile Experience with Plasma Mobile install attempt in phone, testing with ISO Discussion of Sailfish OS https://sailfishos.org — costs $60 PLUS PHONE, only runs on Sony Xperia X and XA phones at present https://blog.jolla.com/sailfish3/ Nice look at Sailfish OS here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WxWWO66zEH4 Overview of Asteroid OS Asteroid OS on LG G Watch Urbane Librem 5?:( https://itsfoss.com/librem-linux-phone/ WebOS port to Lune OS – http://www.webos-ports.org/wiki/Main_Page — Not sure what phones it runs on, but it’s still being developed.

Joe’s experience putting Linux Mint on Tablets How to install 32bit efi 64 bit OS https://www.linux.com/learn/how-rescue-non-booting-grub-2-linux%20%20 https://medium.com/@realzedgoat/a-sorta-beginners-guide-to-installing-ubuntu-linux-on-32-bit-uefi-machines-d39b1d1961ec ROTOR 7 inch windows tablet No touch No audio No bluetooth No rotation



Dell Venue Pro 8

No bluetooth T100ta https://wiki.debian.org/InstallingDebianOn/Asus/T100TA http://www.jfwhome.com/2016/01/04/latest-steps-to-install-ubuntu-on-the-asus-t100ta/ No HDMI audio after kernel update Bluetooth audio out works. No mic T102ha No line out audio or headset No HDMI audio after kernel update Bluetooth audio out works no mic Suspend works fine after some tweaking Linux on android

Tony H – Linux Mint on X series tablets

Moss https://itsfoss.com/linuxboot-uefi/ LinuxBoot For Servers available (03/2018), open source boot manager, replaces UEFI. For Linux-only servers (will not boot other OSes), available currently on the following system boards: qemu emulated Q35 systems; Intel S2600WF; Dell R630; Winterfell Open Compute node (works well); Leopard Open Compute node (works well); Tioga Pass Open Compute node (works well); Monolake Open Compute node (not tested)

