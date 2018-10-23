mintCast 294 – Linux Gaming is Alive Again!

Download

Bi-weekly Wanderings:

Isaac Worked on getting several Linux Mint tickets issues closed Had a PR accepted for Linux Mint Been playing with Visual Studio Code and Vue.js Dumped Ting and started back with T-mobile

Rob Getting DDO running under Steam on Linux Got ncdu installed based on a listener’s suggestion…thanks! Updated the Podcasting box from LMDE 2 to LMDE 3

Joe Proton playing the Batman Arkham games Paprefs setup and issues Why would i want to Linux Mint VM on Windows tablet

Tony W Mint 19 recording/podcast machine build KDE Neon in place update went smoothly Flashed Lineage OS on a couple of devices, saw performance improvement on both over stock

Leo Lutris and DXVK setup on Mint Fiddling with LMDE and sore spots with Audacity New audio hardware (boom arm, shock mount)

Moss Fiddling with my partitions, grub repair VPN issues Rant on monthly costs, and why Mullvad Temporary issues with Mullvad LOL



News:

Linux Innards:



Vibrations from the Ether:

We hear from a good friend of the show, Sgt MacBear!

An interesting letter asking if we would accept sponsorship and/or advertising on the show. We ask for listener feedback… so what do you think?

Check this out!:

Tony H A YouTube video on how to make LibreOffice look like MS Office for non-geeks and those you are trying to get to use open source software.

Isaac Babel.js Gulp.js

Joe What is on everybody’s podcatcher, and what podcatcher is everyone using?

Moss Experimenting with new version of ferenOS with disappointments. New social media giant? MeWe offers contacts, no tracking or ads.



Pre-Show Music:

“ Yesterday’s Conversation ” by Angus Wallace

” by Angus Wallace “The Red Stone” by Ground & Leaves

Podcast Announcements:

More Information:

Hosts: Tony, Tony, David, Bo, Moss, Leo, and Joe

Live Stream every other Sunday 2:00 p.m.(Central): mintcast.org/livestream

Contact Us:

More Linux Mint info: website, blog, forums, community

Credits:

Podcast Entry and exit music provided by Mark Blasco (podcastthemes.com). Podcast bumpers provided by Oscar.