mintCast 292 – Mint and podcast news

Bi-weekly Wanderings:
- Isaac’s been trying to help out more with Linux Mint development.
- Rob’s been a world traveler.
News:
- Linux Mint 19.1 codenamed ‘Tessa’
- Linux Mint news for the month of August
- How to upgrade to LMDE 3
- LMDE 3 “Cindy” released
- Linus is taking a break from Linux
- Linux User and Developer comes to an end
Linux Innards:
- Rob and Isaac talk about ending their time doing the podcast and ask who would like to take over.
Vibrations from the Ether:
- Contribute to Linux Mint!
Check this out!:
- Rob
- Altered Carbon
- Isaac
- Go to your local comic book store!
Pre-Show Music:
- “Yesterday’s Conversation” by Angus Wallace
- “The Red Stone” by Ground & Leaves
Podcast Announcements:
- Send us your bumper or intro or outro music.
More Information:
Hosts: Rob and Isaac
Live Stream every other Sunday 2:00 p.m.(Central): mintcast.org/livestream
Contact Us:
- Forum: forums.linuxmint.com (rarely)
- Email: mintcast@mintcast.org
- Twitter: @mintCast @txhawkins @Linux_Mint
- IRC: irc.spotchat.org – #mintcast
- Google+: mintCast
More Linux Mint info: website, blog, forums, community
Credits:
Podcast Entry and exit music provided by Mark Blasco (podcastthemes.com). Podcast bumpers provided by Oscar.