Bi-weekly Wanderings:
- Isaac upgraded a computer to from Mint 18.3 to Mint 19, put up a couple of PR’s for Linux Mint, and read the book “Rejection Proof: How I Beat Fear and Became Invincible Through 100 days of Rejection”
- Rob installed Ubuntu Server for a work project, upgraded a computer from Mint 18.3 to Mint 19, and ran into a crazy issue with PIA
- Rob and Isaac are still having no luck getting a BSD distro to work. Isaac tried out GhostBSD, while Rob tried out OpenBSD and FreeBSD.
- Contribute to Linux Mint!
- Info about OpenRheinRuhr
- Rob
- The OpenRheinRuhr 2017 conference in Oberhausen, November 3-4, 2018.
- Isaac
- If you hear about Twitch and need a gateway drug to start out with, then check out “TwitchPresents”
- https://www.twitch.tv/twitchpresents
- Currently showing all the classic Doctor Who episodes
I’d say half of your disorientation listening to BSD Now is the same thing normal people feel when they listen to a Linux podcast like mintCast. I started off using Ubuntu as just a novice user and then got more serious about Linux when I started a new job where there was an option to use Linux on my work laptop instead of Windows. At that time, I started listening to Linux podcasts to learn more about it and they were mostly overwhelming at first. At first, Going Linux was about the only one I could follow, then I moved on to mintCast, then Linux Luddites, and then the Jupiter Broadcasting shows.
BSD Now gave me the same feeling as the Linux shows. The reason I say that only half the disorientation is due to not being familiar with BSD is that there is also a topic shift with BSD Now compared to Linux podcasts. The Linux podcasts are all aimed at casual/hobbyist/desktop users. As you have been finding out, really no one uses BSD as a desktop system unless they are major enthusiast of BSD for other reasons. Most BSD users use it for some kind of networking task — router, firewall, file server, etc. So the topics on BSD Now are geared towards these people — people involved in the detailed operation of networking systems.
I really liked listening to Allan Jude on TechSNAP (the current TechSNAP is still nice but different without him), so I have tried listening to BSD Now, but the topics are just too foreign to me to hold my interest.