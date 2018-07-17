mintCast 290 – BSD

Posted on by

Download

Bi-weekly Wanderings:

News:

Linux Innards:

  • Rob and Isaac are still having no luck getting a BSD distro to work. Isaac tried out GhostBSD, while Rob tried out OpenBSD and FreeBSD.

Vibrations from the Ether:

Check this out!:

Pre-Show Music:

Podcast Announcements:

  • Send us your bumper or intro or outro music.

More Information:

Hosts: Rob and Isaac
Live Stream every other Sunday 2:00 p.m.(Central): mintcast.org/livestream

Contact Us:

More Linux Mint info: website, blog, forums, community

Credits:

Podcast Entry and exit music provided by Mark Blasco (podcastthemes.com). Podcast bumpers provided by Oscar.

Advertisements

One thought on “mintCast 290 – BSD

  1. I’d say half of your disorientation listening to BSD Now is the same thing normal people feel when they listen to a Linux podcast like mintCast. I started off using Ubuntu as just a novice user and then got more serious about Linux when I started a new job where there was an option to use Linux on my work laptop instead of Windows. At that time, I started listening to Linux podcasts to learn more about it and they were mostly overwhelming at first. At first, Going Linux was about the only one I could follow, then I moved on to mintCast, then Linux Luddites, and then the Jupiter Broadcasting shows.

    BSD Now gave me the same feeling as the Linux shows. The reason I say that only half the disorientation is due to not being familiar with BSD is that there is also a topic shift with BSD Now compared to Linux podcasts. The Linux podcasts are all aimed at casual/hobbyist/desktop users. As you have been finding out, really no one uses BSD as a desktop system unless they are major enthusiast of BSD for other reasons. Most BSD users use it for some kind of networking task — router, firewall, file server, etc. So the topics on BSD Now are geared towards these people — people involved in the detailed operation of networking systems.

    I really liked listening to Allan Jude on TechSNAP (the current TechSNAP is still nice but different without him), so I have tried listening to BSD Now, but the topics are just too foreign to me to hold my interest.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s