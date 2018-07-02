mintCast 289 – Linux Mint 19

Bi-weekly Wanderings:

  • Isaac has puppies, been playing with Gnome, and still can’t get his Arch box to work correctly.
  • Rob’s been on vacation and solved some issues with pip on his Mint 18.3 box.

News:

Linux Innards:

  • Rob and Isaac installed Linux Mint 19 and talked about everything they liked.

Vibrations from the Ether:

Check this out!:

Pre-Show Music:

Podcast Announcements:

  • Send us your bumper or intro or outro music.
  • We’ll be back in a month everyone!

More Information:

Hosts: Rob and Isaac
Live Stream every other Sunday 2:00 p.m.(Central): mintcast.org/livestream

Contact Us:

More Linux Mint info: website, blog, forums, community

Credits:

Podcast Entry and exit music provided by Mark Blasco (podcastthemes.com). Podcast bumpers provided by Oscar.

One thought on “mintCast 289 – Linux Mint 19

  1. I’m glad they got rid of the levels feature in the update manager. Security should always be a priority.

