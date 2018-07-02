mintCast 289 – Linux Mint 19

Bi-weekly Wanderings:
- Isaac has puppies, been playing with Gnome, and still can’t get his Arch box to work correctly.
- Rob’s been on vacation and solved some issues with pip on his Mint 18.3 box.
News:
- Linux Mint 19 “Tara” Released!
- Gentoo GitHub was hacked
- Suicide Linux
Linux Innards:
- Rob and Isaac installed Linux Mint 19 and talked about everything they liked.
Vibrations from the Ether:
- Contribute to Linux Mint!
- Info about OpenRheinRuhr
Check this out!:
- Rob
- Finally finished the first four books in the “Singularity” series by David Beers (http://www.davidbeersfiction.com/the-singularity-series/)
- OpenRheinRuhr
- Isaac
Pre-Show Music:
- “Yesterday’s Conversation” by Angus Wallace
- “The Red Stone” by Ground & Leaves
Podcast Announcements:
- Send us your bumper or intro or outro music.
- We’ll be back in a month everyone!
More Information:
Hosts: Rob and Isaac
Credits:
Podcast Entry and exit music provided by Mark Blasco (podcastthemes.com). Podcast bumpers provided by Oscar.
I’m glad they got rid of the levels feature in the update manager. Security should always be a priority.