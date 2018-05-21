mintCast 287 – Debian 9

Bi-weekly Wanderings:
- Isaac is MIA with a flooded basement.
- Rob’s been playing Starfinder (still) and wondering about kernel releases and versions on his LMDE box.
News:
- You can now run Linux apps on Chrome OS – Is this the year of Linux on the desktop?
Linux Innards:
- Rob looks at Debian 9, and the various desktops available.
Vibrations from the Ether:
- Favorite quote (from Brad A): “There used to be an old saying that “using DEC Unix is like driving a nail with your forehead. Eventually you will get somewhere, but not without a headache and some blood.” Most of the distros you have tried fall into this category.“
Check this out!
- Have a look at TrueOS for next time!
- Rob will be at Texas Linux Fest! June 8-9, 2018, Austin, TX.
