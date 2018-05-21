mintCast 287 – Debian 9

Posted on by

Download

Bi-weekly Wanderings:

  • Isaac is MIA with a flooded basement.
  • Rob’s been playing Starfinder (still) and wondering about kernel releases and versions on his LMDE box.

News:

Linux Innards:

  • Rob looks at Debian 9, and the various desktops available.

Vibrations from the Ether:

  • Favorite quote (from Brad A): “There used to be an old saying that “using DEC Unix is like driving a nail with your forehead. Eventually you will get somewhere, but not without a headache and some blood.” Most of the distros you have tried fall into this category.

Check this out!

Pre-Show Music:

Podcast Announcements:

  • Send us your bumper or intro or outro music.

More Information:

Hosts: Rob and Isaac
Live Stream every other Sunday 2:00 p.m.(Central): mintcast.org/livestream

Contact Us:

More Linux Mint info: website, blog, forums, community

Credits:

Podcast Entry and exit music provided by Mark Blasco (podcastthemes.com). Podcast bumpers provided by Oscar.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s