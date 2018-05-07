mintCast 286 – Ubuntu 18.04 Desktop

Download

Bi-weekly Wanderings:

Isaac spent time with family, screwed up his Arch box, and learned an alias.

Rob’s been playing Starfinder and exploring Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver

News:

Linux Innards:



Rob and Isaac both talk about their experience with Ubuntu 18.04 Desktop.

Vibrations from the Ether:

Contribute to Linux Mint!

Check this out!:

Rob will be at Texas Linux Fest! Texax Linux Fest speaker schedule



Pre-Show Music:

“ Yesterday’s Conversation ” by Angus Wallace

” by Angus Wallace “The Red Stone” by Ground & Leaves

Podcast Announcements:

Send us your bumper or intro or outro music.

Next time we’ll be discussing last year’s and new year’s predictions.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to everyone….we’ll be back in 3 weeks!

More Information:

Hosts: Rob and Isaac

Live Stream every other Sunday 2:00 p.m.(Central): mintcast.org/livestream

Contact Us:

More Linux Mint info: website, blog, forums, community

Credits:

Podcast Entry and exit music provided by Mark Blasco (podcastthemes.com). Podcast bumpers provided by Oscar.

Advertisements