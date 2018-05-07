mintCast 286 – Ubuntu 18.04 Desktop

Posted on by

Download

Bi-weekly Wanderings:

  • Isaac spent time with family, screwed up his Arch box, and learned an alias.
  • Rob’s been playing Starfinder and exploring Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver

News:

Linux Innards:

  • Rob and Isaac both talk about their experience with Ubuntu 18.04 Desktop.

Vibrations from the Ether:

  • Contribute to Linux Mint!

Check this out!:

Pre-Show Music:

Podcast Announcements:

  • Send us your bumper or intro or outro music.
  • Next time we’ll be discussing last year’s and new year’s predictions.
  • Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to everyone….we’ll be back in 3 weeks!

More Information:

Hosts: Rob and Isaac
Live Stream every other Sunday 2:00 p.m.(Central): mintcast.org/livestream

Contact Us:

More Linux Mint info: website, blog, forums, community

Credits:

Podcast Entry and exit music provided by Mark Blasco (podcastthemes.com). Podcast bumpers provided by Oscar.

One thought on “mintCast 286 – Ubuntu 18.04 Desktop

  1. Merry Christmas, guys! The python/python2/python3 convention is a distro decision. python has been python3 in Arch for years. The maintainers are trying to be conservative to avoid breaking legacy python 2 scripts.

    Another option for rm is to alias it to a trash command. I have had it on my list to try this for a while (since I last shredded important files with rm) but haven’t gotten to it. A couple projects like this are trash-cli and send2trash.

    If you think MATE doesn’t change much between releases, talk to Martin Wimpress. He talks it up quite a bit on his podcasts. Recent progress includes moving from gtk2 to gtk3, full HiDPI support, complete thems to mimic Windows, Mac, and Unity, and switching to Brisk Menu from MATE Menu.

    No more check it out segment?

    Reply

