mintCast 285 – Gentoo: Round 3 – Installing a UI

Posted on by

Bi-weekly Wanderings:

  • Isaac has been working on Gentoo.
  • Rob’s inherited a legacy C# project at work.

News:

  • No news!

Linux Innards:

  • Rob talks about the pains he ran into with Gentoo while installing a UI. Isaac managed to get Cinnamon up and running.

Vibrations from the Ether:

  • Contribute to Linux Mint!

Check this out!:

Pre-Show Music:

  • Next time we’ll be discussing last year’s and new year’s predictions.
  • Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to everyone….we’ll be back in 3 weeks!

Hosts: Rob and Isaac
