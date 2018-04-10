mintCast 284 – Gentoo: Round 2

Download

Bi-weekly Wanderings:

Isaac has been helping out listeners get their resumes lined out, had issues with two hard drives in one computer and finished a book.

Rob’s been GM’ing a Starfinder campaign, finished a book, and doing some yard work.

News:

Linux Innards:



Isaac and Rob both take a deep dive into getting Gentoo installed and setting up an internet connection.

Vibrations from the Ether:

Contribute to Linux Mint!

Check this out!:

Isaac Some terminal based games



