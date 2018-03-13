mintCast 282 – How to be better at your IT profession

Download

Bi-weekly Wanderings:

Isaac ordered a new Linux Mint shirt, finished a book on Bayes, then realized he’s volunteered for too many things. HELLOTUX

Rob’s been away in Australia for the past month, finished a book by Andy Weir, and started looking into Clang.

News:

Linux Mint Blog – Feb update

LFS Stable Version 8.2 Release

Linux Innards:



Rob and Isaac talk about ways that to become better at your job, if you are an IT professional and also how to get hired if you are just now getting into the IT profession. Classic software dev books



Vibrations from the Ether:

Contribute to Linux Mint!

Check this out!:

Isaac Darknet Diaries Vimium Chrome plugin for using Vim on most webpages



Pre-Show Music:

“ Yesterday’s Conversation ” by Angus Wallace

” by Angus Wallace “The Red Stone” by Ground & Leaves

Podcast Announcements:

