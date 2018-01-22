mintCast 280 – Ran Levi of Malicious Life

Interview: Ran Levi of Malicious Life

  • Isaac and Rob got a chance to speak with Ran Levi, the host of the Malicious Life podcast, about malware, viruses, Linux, and life!
  • Ran Levi on Twitter @ranlevi
  • Malicious Life: https://malicious.life

  • Send us your bumper or intro or outro music.
  • Next time we’ll be talking about cron, anacron, and all that.
