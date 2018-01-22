mintCast 280 – Ran Levi of Malicious Life

Interview: Ran Levi of Malicious Life
- Isaac and Rob got a chance to speak with Ran Levi, the host of the Malicious Life podcast, about malware, viruses, Linux, and life!
- Ran Levi on Twitter @ranlevi
- Malicious Life: https://malicious.life
Pre-Show Music:
- “Yesterday’s Conversation” by Angus Wallace
- “The Red Stone” by Ground & Leaves
Podcast Announcements:
- Send us your bumper or intro or outro music.
- Next time we’ll be talking about cron, anacron, and all that.
- See you in a couple of weeks!
More Information:
Hosts: Rob and Isaac
Live Stream every other Monday 2:00 p.m.(Central): mintcast.org/livestream
Contact Us:
- Forum: forums.linuxmint.com (rarely)
- Email: mintcast@mintcast.org
- Twitter: @mintCast @txhawkins @Linux_Mint
- IRC: irc.spotchat.org – #mintcast
- Google+: mintCast
More Linux Mint info: website, blog, forums, community
Credits:
Podcast Entry and exit music provided by Mark Blasco (podcastthemes.com). Podcast bumpers provided by Oscar.
Advertisements