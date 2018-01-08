mintCast 279 – Looking back at 2017 predictions

Bi-weekly Wanderings:

  • Isaac got some new books and is using GPG more.
  • Rob ran into some issues with a cron job, started using Joplin over Evernote, and is still having issues with his Onion Omega2.

News:

Linux Innards:

  • Rob and Isaac look back at the predictions they made for 2017 and then attempt to make some for 2018.

Vibrations from the Ether:

  • Thanks to everyone that emailed us or left comments on the webpage.
  • Contribute to Linux Mint!

Check this out!:

  • Rob
  •  Isaac
    • Found out that you can return back Audible books
    • Turn off autofill on your browsers everyone!
    • After reading all about Emacs v/s Vi (or Vim) I realized why RMS calls Vi the editor of the beast
    • Snowden created a new phone app called Haven

Pre-Show Music:

Podcast Announcements:

  • Send us your bumper or intro or outro music.
  • Next time we’ll be discussing last year’s and new year’s predictions.
  • Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to everyone….we’ll be back in 3 weeks!

More Information:

Hosts: Rob and Isaac
Live Stream every other Monday 6:00 p.m.(Central): mintcast.org/livestream

Contact Us:

More Linux Mint info: website, blog, forums, community

Credits:

Podcast Entry and exit music provided by Mark Blasco (podcastthemes.com). Podcast bumpers provided by Oscar.

