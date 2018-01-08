mintCast 279 – Looking back at 2017 predictions

Bi-weekly Wanderings:
- Isaac got some new books and is using GPG more.
- Rob ran into some issues with a cron job, started using Joplin over Evernote, and is still having issues with his Onion Omega2.
News:
- Linux Mint news for Dec 2017
- Linux Mint Translation Guide
- Linux Mint 19 codenamed “Tara”
- Linux Journal is back from the grave!
Linux Innards:
- Rob and Isaac look back at the predictions they made for 2017 and then attempt to make some for 2018.
Vibrations from the Ether:
- Thanks to everyone that emailed us or left comments on the webpage.
- Contribute to Linux Mint!
Check this out!:
- Rob
- Listened to Sunday Morning Linux Review #261 (http://smlr.us/) and got excited about looking into Qubes OS (https://www.qubes-os.org/).
- Listened to Linux in the Ham Shack #201 (?) (http://lhspodcast.info/) and got excited about looking into BSD again.
- Still thinking about getting a Ham license
- Isaac
- Found out that you can return back Audible books
- Turn off autofill on your browsers everyone!
- After reading all about Emacs v/s Vi (or Vim) I realized why RMS calls Vi the editor of the beast
- Snowden created a new phone app called Haven
Pre-Show Music:
- “Yesterday’s Conversation” by Angus Wallace
- “The Red Stone” by Ground & Leaves
