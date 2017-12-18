mintCast 278 – Talking about GCC

Bi-weekly Wanderings:
- Isaac sets up his OnionPi and hates his cell phone.
- Rob was busy with family and church, but did manage to switch cell phone providers from Ting to T-Mobile.
News:
- Linux Mint Installation Guide is up on the Linux Mint blog
- Article about how Linux Mint 18.3 is the best
- Linux Mint 18.3 “Sylvia” KDE released!
- Linux Mint 18.3 “Sylvia” Xfce released!
Linux Innards:
- Rob and Isaac talk about GCC
Vibrations from the Ether:
- Thanks to everyone that emailed us or left comments on the webpage.
- Contribute to archive.org!
Check this out!:
- Rob
- The Unlimited 55 Cell plan (why Rob went to T-Mobile)
- Been re-reading Lev Grossman’s “Magician’s Land”
- Isaac
- Reading Kevin Mitnick’s books
Pre-Show Music:
- “Yesterday’s Conversation” by Angus Wallace
- “The Red Stone” by Ground & Leaves
Podcast Announcements:
- Send us your bumper or intro or outro music.
- Next time we’ll be discussing last year’s and new year’s predictions.
- Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to everyone….we’ll be back in 3 weeks!
More Information:
Hosts: Rob and Isaac
Live Stream every other Monday 6:00 p.m.(Central): mintcast.org/livestream
Contact Us:
- Forum: forums.linuxmint.com (rarely)
- Email: mintcast@mintcast.org
- Twitter: @mintCast @txhawkins @Linux_Mint
- IRC: irc.spotchat.org – #mintcast
- Google+: mintCast
More Linux Mint info: website, blog, forums, community
Credits:
Podcast Entry and exit music provided by Mark Blasco (podcastthemes.com). Podcast bumpers provided by Oscar.
