mintCast 277 – A look into BinUtils

Bi-weekly Wanderings:
- Isaac gets ArchLinux32 mirrors set up.
- Rob installs GalliumOS 2.1 on his Chromebook and upgraded from his daily driver machine to Linux Mint 18.3 Sylvia.
News:
- Linux Mint 18.3 “Sylvia” Cinnamon & MATE Released
- How to upgrade to Linux Mint 18.3
- Linux Mint 18.3 “Sylvia” Xfce & KDE – BETA Released
- Linux Journal ceases publication
Linux Innards:
- Rob and Isaac talk about the BinUtils software package
Vibrations from the Ether:
- Thanks to everyone that emailed in about how they got into Linux and why they continue to love and support Linux!
Check this out!:
- Rob
- Isaac
Pre-Show Music:
- “Yesterday’s Conversation” by Angus Wallace
- “The Red Stone” by Ground & Leaves
Credits:
Podcast Entry and exit music provided by Mark Blasco (podcastthemes.com). Podcast bumpers provided by Oscar.
