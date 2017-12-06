mintCast 277 – A look into BinUtils

Posted on by

Bi-weekly Wanderings:

  • Isaac gets ArchLinux32 mirrors set up.
  • Rob installs GalliumOS 2.1 on his Chromebook and upgraded from his daily driver machine to Linux Mint 18.3 Sylvia.

News:

Linux Innards:

Vibrations from the Ether:

  • Thanks to everyone that emailed in about how they got into Linux and why they continue to love and support Linux!

Check this out!:

Pre-Show Music:

Podcast Announcements:

  • Send us your bumper or intro or outro music.
  • Next time in Linux Innards we’ll take a look at gcc – The GNU Compiler Collection

More Information:

Hosts: Rob and Isaac
Live Stream every other Monday 6:00 p.m.(Central): mintcast.org/livestream

Contact Us:

More Linux Mint info: website, blog, forums, community

Credits:

Podcast Entry and exit music provided by Mark Blasco (podcastthemes.com). Podcast bumpers provided by Oscar.

