mintCast 275 – Ubuntu 17.10 Artful Aardvark

  • Rob talks about the in’s and out’s of Ubuntu 17.10, while Isaac talks about why he is content with using Mint and Arch.

  • Rob
    • Reasonable Faith – William Lane Craig
    • His Needs, Her Needs – Willard Harley
    • AuroraFINISHED – Kim Stanley Robinson
    • Idiot’s Guide to Philosophy – Jay Stephenson
  • Isaac
    • Infinite Ascent: a short history of mathematics – David Berlinski
    • Everything and more: a compact history of infinity — David Foster Wallace
    • The philosophy of Set Theory: a historical introduction to Cantor’s paradise
    • Mister B Gone — Clive Barker
    • Imagining Numbers: (particularly the square root of minus fifteen) — Barry Mazur

  • Next podcast will be Sunday, October 9, 2017 to talk about getting a Linux Mint build environment set up and look at next steps on our new project.

Hosts: Rob and Isaac
