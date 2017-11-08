mintCast 275 – Ubuntu 17.10 Artful Aardvark

News:
- Linux Mint news for the 10/2017
- Ubuntu Desktops Compared
- The Origin Story of ROS, the Linux of Robotics
Main Topic:
- Rob talks about the in’s and out’s of Ubuntu 17.10, while Isaac talks about why he is content with using Mint and Arch.
Tips & Websites:
What are you reading?:
- Rob
- Reasonable Faith – William Lane Craig
- His Needs, Her Needs – Willard Harley
- Aurora – FINISHED – Kim Stanley Robinson
- Idiot’s Guide to Philosophy – Jay Stephenson
- Isaac
- Infinite Ascent: a short history of mathematics – David Berlinski
- Everything and more: a compact history of infinity — David Foster Wallace
- The philosophy of Set Theory: a historical introduction to Cantor’s paradise
- Mister B Gone — Clive Barker
- Imagining Numbers: (particularly the square root of minus fifteen) — Barry Mazur
What are you listening to?:
- Rob
- TED Radio Hour
- Freakonomics
- Breakpoint
- The Briefing
- Going Linux
- Mortification of Spin
- Malicious Life
- Isaac
-
Pre-Show Music:
- “Yesterday’s Conversation” by Angus Wallace
- “The Red Stone” by Ground & Leaves
Podcast Announcements:
- Next podcast will be Sunday, October 9, 2017 to talk about getting a Linux Mint build environment set up and look at next steps on our new project.
More Information:
Hosts: Rob and Isaac
Live Stream every other Monday 6:00 p.m.(Central): mintcast.org/livestream
Contact Us:
- Forum: forums.linuxmint.com (rarely)
- Email: mintcast@mintcast.org
- Twitter: @mintCast @txhawkins @Linux_Mint
- IRC: irc.spotchat.org – #mintcast
- Google+: mintCast
More Linux Mint info: website, blog, forums, community
Credits:
Podcast Entry and exit music provided by Mark Blasco (podcastthemes.com). Podcast bumpers provided by Oscar.
Advertisements