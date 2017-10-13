mintCast 273 – Setting Up A Linux Mint Build Environment

News:
- Debian 9.2 Released (www.debian.org)
Main Topic:
- Isaac and Rob make some progress on setting up a proper development environment for Linux Mint.
Tips & Websites:
- Linux Mint Development Center
- Bill Hess’s article over the dangers of using public wifi
- Article on setting up Linux Mint developer tools
What are you reading?:
- Rob
- Reasonable Faith – William Lane Craig
- His Needs, Her Needs – Willard Harley
- Aurora – Kim Stanley Robinson
- Sabbath as Resistance – Walter Brueggemann
- The Way of Kings – Brandon Sanderson
- Still looking for a good introductory text on Philosophy.
- Isaac
- Infinite Ascent: A short history of mathematics – David Berlinski
- Everything and more: A compact history of infinity — David Foster Wallace
- Been listening to “Robert Oppenheimer: A life inside the center
- Expert JavaScript
- The Philosophy of Set Theory: A historical introduction to Cantor’s paradise
- Some linear algebra books
Pre-Show Music:
- “Yesterday’s Conversation” by Angus Wallace
- “The Red Stone” by Ground & Leaves
Podcast Announcements:
- Next podcast will be Sunday, October 23, 2017 to continue the discussion about getting a proper Linux Mint build environment set up.
