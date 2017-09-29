mintCast 272 – Building Linux Mint

News:
- Monthly News from the Linux Mint Team
- The Pirate Bay Website Runs a Cryptocurrency Miner
Main Topic:
- Isaac and Rob are back together again to discuss how the Linux Mint development process works. An objective emerges… make an actual contribution to Linux Mint!
Tips & Websites:
- Linux Mint Development — http://developer.linuxmint.com/
- Linux Mint on Github — https://github.com/linuxmint/
What are you reading?:
- Rob
- Finished: Walkaway – Cory Doctorow
- The Way of Kings – Brandon Sanderson
- Reasonable Faith – William Lane Craig
- His Needs, Her Needs – Willard Harley
- Version Control: A Novel – Dexter Palmer
- Aurora – Kim Stanley Robinson
- Still looking for a good introductory text on Philosophy.
- Isaac
- Finished: Naming Infinity: A true story of religious mysticism and mathematical creativity – Loren Graham and Jean-Michel Kantor
- Infinite Ascent: a short history of mathematics – David Berlinski
- Everything and more: a compact history of infinity — David Foster Wallace
- Been listening to “Robert Oppenheimer: A life inside the center”
- Expert JavaScript
- The philosophy of Set Theory: a historical introduction to Cantor’s paradise
- Some linear algebra books
- … I think I’ve calmed down on the Libertarian books
