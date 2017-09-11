mintCast 271 – Why We’ve Been Gone!

News:
- Monthly News from the Linux Mint Team
- LFS Releases Version 8.1
- Raspbian Stretch has arrived for the Raspberry Pi
Main Topic:
- Rob talks about all the stuff that’s been stopping the mintCast crew over the last month and a half..
Tips & Websites:
- Space City Weather – Hype-free forecasts for greater Houston
What are you reading?:
- Rob
- Finished: The Collapsing Empire — John Scalzi
- Walkaway — Cory Doctorow
- The Way of Kings — Brandon Sanderson
- Looking for a good introductory text on Philosophy.
- Isaac
- Libertarianism: A Primer
- A couple more books on Libertarianism
- Couple of Math books
- The Shadow Factory: The NSA from 9/11 to Eavesdropping on America
- The Fractalist: Memoir of a Scientific Maverick
- Been reading over a bunch of JavaScript books lately for work
Pre-Show Music:
- “Yesterday’s Conversation” by Angus Wallace
- “The Red Stone” by Ground & Leaves
Podcast Announcements:
- We should be back to normal soon after a very challenging August!
- Next podcast will be Sunday, September 24, 2017 to kick off a new topic series. Please give us some feedback on the ideas suggested around the 1-hour mark of this episode. Other ideas are always welcome as well, of course!
Go for the deep dives into whatever interests you. Just glad you allow us to ride along!
I have enjoyed the Linux from Scratch journey. I would have been interested to hear you go a little further and get a desktop environment or two working. Of the new ideas, I think starting with the spices might be better. It gives you a smaller scope to start out on but still exposes you to the Mint development system. You could move on to more core components afterwards.
Rob – Welcome back! You’ve had quite a tour around the planet. We saw the Cajun Navy on British TV. Very well done! We live on the side of a hill so I expect Noah to help us out if we got flooded. About Linux, I’ve been trying out Debian based Antix and derivative MX on a couple of old laptops. MX is prettier using XFCE. Looking forward to hearing Isaac again.
Rob, surprised with your Home folder comment.
It is true that Thunderbird keeps your emails there, but surely you use IMAP or a similar service?
I was never afraid of Nuke and Pave because my emails were safely stashed in the IMAP folders, and I need the folders synced on several computers and my phone?