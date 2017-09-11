mintCast 271 – Why We’ve Been Gone!

  • Rob talks about all the stuff that’s been stopping the mintCast crew over the last month and a half..

  • Rob
    • Finished: The Collapsing Empire — John Scalzi
    • Walkaway — Cory Doctorow
    • The Way of Kings — Brandon Sanderson
    • Looking for a good introductory text on Philosophy.
  • Isaac
    • Libertarianism: A Primer
    • A couple more books on Libertarianism
    • Couple of Math books
    • The Shadow Factory: The NSA from 9/11 to Eavesdropping on America
    • The Fractalist: Memoir of a Scientific Maverick
    • Been reading over a bunch of JavaScript books lately for work

  • We should be back to normal soon after a very challenging August!
  • Next podcast will be Sunday, September 24, 2017 to kick off a new topic series. Please give us some feedback on the ideas suggested around the 1-hour mark of this episode. Other ideas are always welcome as well, of course!

Hosts: Rob and Isaac
Live Stream every other Sunday 2:00 p.m.(Central): mintcast.org/livestream

Podcast Entry and exit music provided by Mark Blasco (podcastthemes.com). Podcast bumpers provided by Oscar.

2 thoughts on “mintCast 271 – Why We’ve Been Gone!

  2. I have enjoyed the Linux from Scratch journey. I would have been interested to hear you go a little further and get a desktop environment or two working. Of the new ideas, I think starting with the spices might be better. It gives you a smaller scope to start out on but still exposes you to the Mint development system. You could move on to more core components afterwards.

