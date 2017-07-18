mintCast 270 – Linux Mint 18.2 Sonya

News:
- Linux Mint 18.2 “Sonya” released!
- Why you should care about Net Neutrality
Main Topic:
- Rob and Isaac talk about how installing Linux Mint 18.2 went and what they like about the new release.
Tips & Websites:
What are you reading?:
- Rob
- Finished: Change Agent — Daniel Suarez
- Finished: Hell’s Gate — David Weber and Linda Evans
- The Collapsing Empire — John Scalzi
- The Way of Kings — Brandon Sanderson
- Isaac
-
- Libertarianism: A Primer
- My Bayes theorem book will have to be continued another time (had to return to library)
- A couple more books on Libertarianism
- Couple of Math books
- The Shadow Factory: The NSA from 9/11 to Eavesdropping on America
- The Fractalist: Memoir of a Scientific Maverick
- Been reading over a bunch of JavaScript books lately for work
Pre-Show Music:
- “Yesterday’s Conversation” by Angus Wallace
- “The Red Stone” by Ground & Leaves
Podcast Announcements:
- We might be offline for a few weeks again due to Rob being a work traveler
- Next podcast will be Sunday, August 27, 2017 to kick of the new season.
More Information:
Hosts: Rob and Isaac
Live Stream every other Sunday 2:00 p.m.(Central): mintcast.org/livestream
Contact Us:
- Forum: forums.linuxmint.com (rarely)
- Email: mintcast@mintcast.org
- Twitter: @mintCast @txhawkins @Linux_Mint
- IRC: irc.spotchat.org – #mintcast
- Google+: mintCast
More Linux Mint info: website, blog, forums, community
Credits:
Podcast Entry and exit music provided by Mark Blasco (podcastthemes.com). Podcast bumpers provided by Oscar.
Advertisements
If Isaac needs to be busy with his house, he should enjoy the time off, but otherwise he should dig up a co-host instead of doing a solo show. Will we ever hear from Scott again? Joe seems pretty negative about Mint these days. Maybe Bill could come back on.