mintCast 270 – Linux Mint 18.2 Sonya

Posted on by

Download

News:

Main Topic:

  • Rob and Isaac talk about how installing Linux Mint 18.2 went and what they like about the new release.

Tips & Websites:

What are you reading?:

  • Rob
    • Finished: Change Agent — Daniel Suarez
    • Finished: Hell’s Gate — David Weber and Linda Evans

    • The Collapsing Empire — John Scalzi
    • The Way of Kings — Brandon Sanderson
  • Isaac
    • Libertarianism: A Primer
    • My Bayes theorem book will have to be continued another time (had to return to library)
    • A couple more books on Libertarianism
    • Couple of Math books
    • The Shadow Factory: The NSA from 9/11 to Eavesdropping on America
    • The Fractalist: Memoir of a Scientific Maverick
    • Been reading over a bunch of JavaScript books lately for work

Pre-Show Music:

Podcast Announcements:

  • We might be offline for a few weeks again due to Rob being a work traveler
  • Next podcast will be Sunday, August 27, 2017 to kick of the new season.

More Information:

Hosts: Rob and Isaac
Live Stream every other Sunday 2:00 p.m.(Central): mintcast.org/livestream

Contact Us:

More Linux Mint info: website, blog, forums, community

Credits:

Podcast Entry and exit music provided by Mark Blasco (podcastthemes.com). Podcast bumpers provided by Oscar.

Advertisements

One thought on “mintCast 270 – Linux Mint 18.2 Sonya

  1. If Isaac needs to be busy with his house, he should enjoy the time off, but otherwise he should dig up a co-host instead of doing a solo show. Will we ever hear from Scott again? Joe seems pretty negative about Mint these days. Maybe Bill could come back on.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s