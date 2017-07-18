mintCast 270 – Linux Mint 18.2 Sonya

News:
- Linux Mint 18.2 “Sonya” released!
- Why you should care about Net Neutrality
Main Topic:
- Rob and Isaac talk about how installing Linux Mint 18.2 went and what they like about the new release.
Tips & Websites:
What are you reading?:
- Rob
- Finished: Change Agent — Daniel Suarez
- Finished: Hell’s Gate — David Weber and Linda Evans
- The Collapsing Empire — John Scalzi
- The Way of Kings — Brandon Sanderson
- Isaac
-
- Libertarianism: A Primer
- My Bayes theorem book will have to be continued another time (had to return to library)
- A couple more books on Libertarianism
- Couple of Math books
- The Shadow Factory: The NSA from 9/11 to Eavesdropping on America
- The Fractalist: Memoir of a Scientific Maverick
- Been reading over a bunch of JavaScript books lately for work
Pre-Show Music:
- “Yesterday’s Conversation” by Angus Wallace
- “The Red Stone” by Ground & Leaves
Podcast Announcements:
- We might be offline for a few weeks again due to Rob being a work traveler
- Next podcast will be Sunday, August 27, 2017 to kick of the new season.
More Information:
Hosts: Rob and Isaac
Live Stream every other Sunday 2:00 p.m.(Central): mintcast.org/livestream
