mintCast 269 – Beyond LFS!

Download

News:

Main Topic:



Isaac started installing LXDE.

Rob talks about his adventures using LFScript.

Tips & Websites:

What are you reading?:

Rob Finished: Old Man’s War – John Scalzi The Ghost Brigades – John Scalzi This Is Our Time: Everyday Myths in Light of the Gospel — Trevin Wax The Way of Kings — Brandon Sanderson When Helping Hurts: How to Alleviate Poverty Without Hurting the Poor…and Yourself — Steve Corbett Beginning Android Games — Mario Zechner

Isaac “Legacy of Ashes: The History of the CIA” by Tim Weiner “The Theory That Would Not Die: How Bayes’ rule changed the world” by Sharon McGrayne “Libertarianism: A Primer” by David Boaz



Pre-Show Music:

“ Yesterday’s Conversation ” by Angus Wallace

” by Angus Wallace “The Red Stone” by Ground & Leaves

Podcast Announcements:

No announcements

More Information:

Hosts: Rob and Isaac

Live Stream every other Sunday 2:00 p.m.(Central): mintcast.org/livestream

Contact Us:

More Linux Mint info: website, blog, forums, community

Credits:

Podcast Entry and exit music provided by Mark Blasco (podcastthemes.com). Podcast bumpers provided by Oscar.

Advertisements